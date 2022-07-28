JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire and Rescue Department in Dodge County, has announced it will host a 9/11 Silent Parade on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. in the City of Juneau. The parade will honor of the 21st anniversary of 9/11 when 2,977 lives were lost, including 411 emergency workers including:

• 343 firefighters, including a chaplain and two paramedics of the Fire Department of New York;

