JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire and Rescue Department in Dodge County, has announced it will host a 9/11 Silent Parade on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. in the City of Juneau. The parade will honor of the 21st anniversary of 9/11 when 2,977 lives were lost, including 411 emergency workers including:
• 343 firefighters, including a chaplain and two paramedics of the Fire Department of New York;
• 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Departments;
• 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department;
• 8 emergency medical technicians and paramedics from paramedics from private emergency medical services.
The silent parade will line-up and begin on South Western Avenue in the City of Juneau, along Dodgeland School. The parade will head north and turn right onto West Oak Grove Street (State Highway 26), and proceeds east to South Main Street and then turn right at the four-way stop onto South Main Street passing and head south passing the old Dodgeland School, St. John’s Church and School and the City of Juneau Cemetery, turn left onto Cross Street to the Juneau Public Safety Building to the Juneau Fire Department.
City street lights along silent parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m.
There will be a gathering after the silent parade at the Juneau Fire Department at the Public Safety Building. The public is invited for food and refreshments.
Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and hold American flags in honor of all those who lost their lives on 9/11.
All area fire, EMS, police and emergency management departments are invited throughout the state to participate in the silent parade.
