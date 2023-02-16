Pictured left to right: Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jarred Burke; Warrant Officer Matthew Dunn, who is also a guidance counselor at WHS; WHS Principal Joshua Kerr; and COL (Ret) Michael Williams who is the ESGR State Chair Emeritus of the Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee.
Watertown High School Principal Joshua Kerr has been presented with a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of a Watertown Unified School District employee serving in the United States Army Reserve.
Matthew Dunn, guidance counselor at WHS, member of the US Army Reserves and assigned to the 996th Engineer Company in Milwaukee, nominated Kerr for this prestigious national award because of his continuous support. The Patriot Award is presented to employers who hire National Guard and Reserve Members, and demonstrate support to the military employee and family, according to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve press release.
“Joshua Kerr, as the Watertown High School Principal, and the entire student services team at the high school, actively worked to ensure that my military leave had minimal impact on services delivered to students,” Dunn said.
Not only did Kerr assist Dunn, others employed at Watertown Unified School District did as well.
“Additionally, Margaret Brady and Jamie Fischer, at the Educational Services Center, were accommodating and helpful,” he said. “ I am grateful for that support. It allowed for a focus on family, and preparing myself for an extended absence.”
Kerr has taken steps to ensure Dunn’s sustainment with the district in times of service to the community and the country.
“I was grateful for Mr. Dunn’s ongoing dialogue and open communication as we worked to identify what we could do to help make the transition easier as we approached the end of the school year,” Kerr said. “Our WHS counselors do so much work behind the scenes to support our students and staff, so we naturally wanted to do what we could to support Mr. Dunn, both personally and professionally, as he served our community while on leave.”
As of right now, there is nothing on the horizon regarding military leave, Dunn said.
He does have monthly and annual training, which has a minimal impact on Dunn’s role as a school counselor, he said.
“On behalf of Watertown High School and the Watertown Unified School District we thank Mr. Dunn for his service, sacrifice and commitment to supporting his community,” Kerr said. “It is an honor and extremely humbling to receive recognition from service members who sacrifice so much.”
Retired Colonel Michael Williams, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Chair Emeritus of the Wisconsin Committee for ESGR presented this honor to Kerr.
“The Reserve Forces are the cornerstone of our national defense,” Williams wrote in the release. “Watertown Unified School District has provided outstanding support and cooperation and has exhibited a patriotic spirit which is reflected in the significance of being a recipient of the Patriot Award.”
More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil, or by calling Nicholas Herpel of the Wisconsin ESGR Committee, at 715-858-9676.
