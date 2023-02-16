Watertown High School principal Joshua Kerr receives Patriot Award
Pictured left to right: Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jarred Burke; Warrant Officer Matthew Dunn, who is also a guidance counselor at WHS; WHS Principal Joshua Kerr; and COL (Ret) Michael Williams who is the ESGR State Chair Emeritus of the Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee.

 Contributed

Watertown High School Principal Joshua Kerr has been presented with a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of a Watertown Unified School District employee serving in the United States Army Reserve.

Matthew Dunn, guidance counselor at WHS, member of the US Army Reserves and assigned to the 996th Engineer Company in Milwaukee, nominated Kerr for this prestigious national award because of his continuous support. The Patriot Award is presented to employers who hire National Guard and Reserve Members, and demonstrate support to the military employee and family, according to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve press release.

