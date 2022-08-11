JEFFERSON — In a close battle between two Jefferson County Republicans, farmer Scott Johnson defeated City of Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann in Tuesday’s primary election for the 33rd Assembly District by a vote of 3,293 to 3,087.

The voting results breakdown between Rock and Jefferson counties indicated that Johnson received 922 votes in Rock County and 2,371 in Jefferson County, while Oppermann garnered 762 in Rock County and 2,325 in Jefferson County. Johnson received 55% of the vote to Oppermann’s 45% in Rock County, while, in Jefferson County, he received 43.92% to Oppermann’s 43.09%.

