JEFFERSON — Jefferson farmer Scott Johnson’s name returns to the Republican ballot in the 33rd Assembly District in the August primary as he faces Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann for the right to proceed to the November general election.
This fall, one of the two men will face lone Democrat Don Vruwink.
Johnson said he is a center-leaning Republican, rather than one who leans to the right.
“I am a moderate, as I do not agree with some of my party’s views on issues that need to be addressed, so I will offer different solutions that will be more equitable and inclusive of all our citizens,” he said. “My life experience has shown that having access to more detailed information allows one to develop a different solution than previously thought for an issue sometimes.”
Johnson, 68, lives at N3043 Haas Road in rural Jefferson and is a 1972 graduate of Milton High School.
In 1977 he received his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated from the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program, completed half of his master’s degree credits at UW-Whitewater in school business finance and has worked for Monsanto and Ralston Purina.
He is currently a farmer and a farm consultant. Johnson has been a substitute school bus driver for more than 20 years, serving Jefferson School District.
His political experience includes his service on the Fort Atkinson Board of Education for 15 years.
Johnson’s platform shows top issues that include basic governing and representing the people of the district. He also puts emphasis on supporting education and the betterment of the workforce. He wants to direct sufficient funding to infrastructure, including roads and broadband access. He said he is watchful of elections and supports term limits and fair maps, as well as the elimination of dark money. Johnson noted that he wants all people to have appropriate healthcare access and stressed his desire to make sure there is plenty of clean water. He also supports wetlands taxation.
Johnson ran unsuccessfully for the state assembly in 2014 and said he is again seeking the office because he believes that citizens are tired of nothing being accomplished.
“I am a fiscal conservative. Tax dollars should be spent where the public is served the best,” Johnson said. “I am a farmer and I believe that practical, logical, common sense solutions should be used in governing. One is elected to represent the people and to govern. Governing usually requires an understanding of compromise. Local governing boards have to make choices to balance budgets each year. It is not uncommon for someone to concede their perspective on an issue to allow the actions to move forward.”
The 33rd Assembly District district now includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.
Oppermann, the mayor of Jefferson since 2010, announced his candidacy to represent the 33rd Assembly District this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.