JOHNSON CREEK — Crossroads Landing is Johnson Creek’s first dog-friendly park, made possible by the Village and the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
On Saturday afternoon, town residents gathered to celebrate the Park’s grand opening. They were in good company with the Johnson Creek Firefighters and Paramedics, who volunteered their time to serve hot dogs fresh off the grill.
