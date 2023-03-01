JOHNSON CREEK — In 2022 Doosan Bobcat of Johnson Creek gave a Doosan Discovery Grant of $1,000 to the Johnson Creek Middle School.
Two 3D printers and filament were purchased through this grant and are located in Jim Peterson’s, engineering middle school teacher, classroom.
On Friday members of the robotics team, Micah Wetzel, Joseph Steenbergen, and Evan Howard, showed STEM representatives from Bobcat how they have made use of the 3D printers so far.
One example includes showing how they are using the printers to customize a robot that they are using for an upcoming competition in May.
Petersen wrote the grant to enhance the digital tools skills area that middle schoolers will be working with during the 2023-24 school year in his engineering class as a part of their science rotation, according to the Johnson Creek School District webpage.
With the 3D printers, each student will first create their own name plate and then later explore the process of three-dimensional design from modeling through production. Students will also have the option to dive further into 3D printing as an individual or small team through projects like Maker Faire, according to the webpage.
“This (3D printers) helps with working through the engineering process and where they can do many iterations just like the robot, and also introducing 3D printing to all the students and get them creating and thinking in the three dimensional format,” Petersen said.
Bobcat, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, annually offers its Doosan Discovery Grant to support STEM education. Selected projects are focused on improving and enriching student learning.
Schools eligible to win were required to be within 75 miles of a Bobcat office or manufacturing facility. Bobcat’s Johnson Creek facility manufacturers leading brands for turf care, gardening and professional grounds maintenance equipment,
