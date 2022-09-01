JOHNSON CREEK — The Jefferson and Johnson Creek public libraries have announced that, starting today, they will no longer be charging overdue fines on most items.
This is part of a trend, both locally and nationwide.
“We are proud to be following this growing nationwide practice of reducing barriers to library access for members of our community,” said Johnson Creek Public Library Director Jodi Kessel Szpiszar, adding Palmyra is the only library in Jefferson County that still charges fines. “Libraries throughout Jefferson County have gone fine free and have had a positive response of returned materials, as well as a return of library users.”
“Removing these fines will allow more people to enjoy our materials for education, enrichment and inspiration,” said Jefferson Public Library Director Melissa Anderson. “We still encourage patrons to bring back materials, on time ,to make materials available to others who would like to borrow them.”
The Johnson Creek Public Library has run a Fine-Free February for the past few years, giving patrons the opportunity to have their fines waived during that month.
“The feedback from patrons was eye-opening,” Szpiszar said.
She noted that one patron said, “There are times I didn’t stop in, because I didn’t have the money to pay a fine right away.”
Another parent echoed this sentiment and had stopped coming to the library because they had fines.
Szpiszar said the community response to this initiative, among other factors, led the Johnson Creek Public Library board to vote to eliminate overdue fine collection for a majority of the library’s materials. Items will still have a due date and reminders will be sent when items are overdue.
Szpiszar said patrons can renew their items without concern that fines are accruing on their account.
Borrowers will still be responsible for the replacement cost of an item lost or damaged beyond repair. Technology items will still accrue fines.
“The Johnson Creek Public Library is excited to welcome all community members into the library,” Szpiszar said.
Persons with fines on their accounts are asked to visit the library to have the current fines waived.
According to Szpiszar, fines comprised only .75% of the library’s revenue in 2022 and 24% of its cardholders had accumulated one or more fines.
She added that many libraries just never returned to fining patrons with overdue materials as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.
Anderson said that, as in Johnson Creek, overdue fines will continue to accrue for special collections such as equipment, kits, Lucky Day items, and interlibrary loans. Patrons will continue to be charged for lost or damaged items.
Jefferson Public Library will also waive all existing Jefferson Public Library overdue fines.
“To kick off going fine free, Jefferson Public Library is inviting everyone in the community to stop by the library throughout the month of September for Library Card Sign-Up Month,” Anderson said. “There will be a scavenger hunt for kids to complete inside the library, teens and adults can participate in a bookmark design contest and adults can practice self-care by completing a Self-Care Bingo. All activities offer fun and prizes.”
Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library, as well as the Watertown Public Library were already fine free.
