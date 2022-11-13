The Village of Johnson Creek has signed up some help to get things done while it is without an administrator and a fire chief.

The village planned to meet in closed session Wednesday, Nov. 9, to discuss contracts for both positions. The people filling those roles are Jon Cohn and Kyle Ellefson, village administrator Brad Calder wrote in an email, explaining that both are working for other municipalities but will be helping out on a part-time basis.

