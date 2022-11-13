The Village of Johnson Creek has signed up some help to get things done while it is without an administrator and a fire chief.
The village planned to meet in closed session Wednesday, Nov. 9, to discuss contracts for both positions. The people filling those roles are Jon Cohn and Kyle Ellefson, village administrator Brad Calder wrote in an email, explaining that both are working for other municipalities but will be helping out on a part-time basis.
Cohn has been fire chief for the City of Greenfield for the past 13 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, and spent two years as the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association president.
He was selected by the Police and Fire Commission last week to be the interim fire chief, Calder wrote. And the village board selected Kyle Ellefson, city administrator in Columbus, to be the interim administrator.
Ellefson served as village administrator for Johnson Creek from 2016-20, and Calder succeeded him. Calder said Ellefson will help the Village with the permanent village administrator recruitment.
Calder, whose last day was Nov. 9, is leaving to take another administrator position closer to home, in Vernon, which is in Waukesha County. He said the board asked him to research and identify candidates for the interim village administrator position.
The village has advertised a Dec. 1 application deadline and interviews for Dec. 16-17, according to the position description on the front page of its website. The salary range is $80,000-$105,000.
“They’re hoping to have someone selected by the beginning of the year,” Calder said last week.
The fire chief is a full-time position, according to its position description, and will be selected by the Police and Fire Commission. The position is posted for $65,000-$80,000 and oversees a combo EMS department with two full time paramedic positions and paid-on-call volunteers, as well as a volunteer fire department.
The fire chief position has been open since May, though until Oct. 14, Marshall EMS chief Scott Allain served as the interim on a part-time basis. With Marshall merging its services with Sun Prairie, Allain moved on to a different job and became unavailable.
