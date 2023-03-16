It’s time to get jiggy with it, or maybe joggy with it.
The Jig Jog 5K Run/Walk that is.
It’s time to get jiggy with it, or maybe joggy with it.
The Jig Jog 5K Run/Walk that is.
“The Jig Jog is by far the Educational Foundation of Watertown’s largest fundraiser and this year we hope to raise $13,000 to be given to support the foundation,” said Jig Jog Race Director Jeff Allen.
Last year, the Educational Foundation of Watertown provided more than $35,000 in grants to public and private school classrooms in Watertown for classroom items, projects and technology equipment, Allen added.
The .4-mile Little Leprechaun Run will step off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by the Jig Jog’s 5K run at 10 a.m. and then a 5K walk at 10:15 a.m. The entry fee for each 5K event is $35 per person and $12 for each child to participate in the Little Leprechaun Run. A $55 special family rate is available.
Each of the three events begin and end at the Watertown Public Library and Bentzin Family Town Square.
“We encourage residents on Clyman Street and the Octagon House neighborhood to come out and cheer and even play music to encourage the participants,” Allen said.
There will be awards for the top female and male overall and first-, second- and third-place awards for winners in their age categories. The school with the most pre-registered runners, walkers and volunteers will receive a trophy and $250.
Gift cards will be given to those who get into the Irish spirit and sport the green of the March holiday.
There will also be a bagpipe player and live and recorded during the event for added motivation.
Following the event, participants and spectators alike are invited to Lyon’s Pub for Irish stew and live music.
“The Jig Jog has become a spring tradition in Watertown,” Allen said. “It’s also a great way to support Watertown schools.”
Individuals can still register, sponsor or volunteer at this year’s Jig Jog at www.watertownjigjog.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.