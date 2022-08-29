JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson’s board of education has authorized two facilities referendum questions for the November general election.
“Acting upon the recommendation of its citizen-based Facility Advisory Committee, the board of education authorized a $34 million capital renovation and improvement plan,” district officials said in a statement late last week. “If approved by voters, the district-wide plan will focus on upgrading aging building systems, improving safety and security and enhancing students’ learning environments. As an example of these enhancements, the referendum proposes to renovate and expand the agriculture and technical education wing at Jefferson High School to create more practical, hands-on learning opportunities.”
“We look forward to talking to our community about our most significant needs,” said District Administrator Charlie Urness. “Our district has a lot of great assets, including one of the most charming elementary schools I’ve seen. The fact is, these buildings take a lot to maintain. Our facility maintenance needs far exceed what we’re capable of funding through our day-to-day operating budget.”
The second referendum question authorized by the board of education is $8 million for athletics site improvements and athletics facilities.
“Away from home, the Jefferson girl’s softball team competes at the highest level,” district officials stated. “At home though, the team must practice and compete on a non-district-owned municipal field.”
“The board had a long discussion about whether to add a second question to the ballot,” said Board President Terri Wenkman. “At the end of the day, we added Question 2 to improve equity within our athletics program and improve our outdoor facilities. Adding Question 2 allows the community to make a choice.”
The tax impact of the referendum is described by the district as being $64 per year on a $100,000 home in Question 1. On a house valued at $100,000 the tax impact would be $15 per year in Question 2.
For more information about the two referendum questions, visit the district website, or contact Urness at 920-675-1000, or email referendum-2022@sdoj.org. Additional information will be provided to residents as the Nov. 8 General Election draws near.
