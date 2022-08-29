JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson’s board of education has authorized two facilities referendum questions for the November general election.

“Acting upon the recommendation of its citizen-based Facility Advisory Committee, the board of education authorized a $34 million capital renovation and improvement plan,” district officials said in a statement late last week. “If approved by voters, the district-wide plan will focus on upgrading aging building systems, improving safety and security and enhancing students’ learning environments. As an example of these enhancements, the referendum proposes to renovate and expand the agriculture and technical education wing at Jefferson High School to create more practical, hands-on learning opportunities.”

