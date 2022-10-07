JEFFERSON—It will be a big day for all of Jefferson on Oct. 22, when its downtown sees a grand reopening celebration after months of renovation work in the city’s historic district.
On the slate of activities for the day, which starts at an unspecified time in the morning with the Plein Air Artists, includes events right up to 7:30 p.m.
The Plein Air Artists will be scattered at various points downtown doing their creative works in varying styles throughout the day.
Also part of the celebration will be kiosks, new business, a bridge lighting, activities in the Riverside Alleyway and a city hall mural presentation.
A schedule of events further lists kids crafts and activities from 1 to 3 p.m. on East Milwaukee Street, live music with The Swing Crew from 1 to 4 p.m. on East Milwaukee Street, wagon rides from 2 to 6 p.m. with pickup in front of the BP gas station, beverages and food trucks from 3 to 7 p.m. in Rotary Park, live music with Pink Houses from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rotary Park and outdoor games from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rotary Park. Rounding out the day will be a bridge-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park.
The City of Jefferson, Jefferson Parks and Recreation and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced the Downtown Grand Reopening event Wednesday, saying it will celebrate the completion of the downtown construction, the new mural on cty hall, the kiosk and the walking bridge lights.
“Jefferson has been working hard to create improvements to make our downtown a place where people want to visit,” said Tim Freitag, Jefferson’s city administrator. “These new improvements are worth bringing people from our community and others to Jefferson to celebrate and show all that Jefferson has to offer.”
Find out more about this event by contacting the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce at 920-674-4511.
