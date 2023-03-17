Air fryer Class II (Monday, March 20 @ 11 a.m.): Do you want to learn more? Visit to learn more. One person will win an “Air Fryer Perfection” book.
Sunday Euchre (Sunday, March 26 @ 1 p.m.): Cost is $5 which includes a sloppy jo plate lunch afterwards.
Bunco (Monday, March 20 @ 1 p.m.): After playing Bunco there will be a snack of a ¼ lb hot dog on a bun and more. Cost is $5 – payable when signing up. Person with the most Buncos wins $10. Sign up and pay by March 24. No refunds after that.
Birthday Party (Thursday, March 23 @ 11 a.m.): Everyone is invited to this program. Persons with February and March birthdays will be given an extra treat and recognition. (The February birthday party was cancelled due to a Winter Storm Warning)
Lunch & Learn (Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m.): Rufus King’s Slaves and David Brearley’s Postponed parts. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, March 20, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– meatloaf and mashed potato meal. 920-728-0259.
Wednesday Coffee Social (Wednesdays @ 9 a.m.): Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Flashback Friday Flick: Enjoy the movie “Stripes” on our big screen television, Friday, March 24, at 1 p.m. Complimentary popcorn served. 1981 comedy/war movie. Rated R.
Book Discussion Group: The Book Discussion Group will meet on April 3. We will be discussing the book “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt. We will be watching the movie on Wednesday, April 5, at 1 p.m.
Day Trip Vacations: Pay when signing up. No refunds unless there is a wait list.“A Sea of Tulips” – Friday, May 5. $115. Depart 8:15 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Lunch choice at sign up: Meatloaf, Swedish meatballs or chicken parmesan. Enjoy Richardson Farm with 5 acres of tulip fields and a gift shop. Enjoy free time in Antioch, IL and a pastry treat and beverage at the Lovin’ Oven Cakery. (walkways are grass but can get mushy with rain. This is within ADA guidelines but staff can not help a walker or a wheelchair person).
“A Fox on the Fairway” (Belltower Theatre – Dubuque, IA) – Saturday, May 6. $125. Depart 8:45 a.m. Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Lunch included: roast beef, roasted vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, berry crisp, water, tea or lemonade. “Two rival golf clubs get involved in the golf tournament of the decade and things go from bad to worse”.
Exclusive Day Tours: We are getting a sign up together to see if we have enough people interested in this tour: “Gardens and More” – Wednesday, July 19. $135. Depart 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham & cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport – Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
