Food drive: Bring non-perishable items for the Jefferson Food Pantry to the center during the month of February. They especially need cereal, taco and sloppy joe seasoning, cooking oil and spray, flour, sugar, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, coffee, laundry and dish soap and toilet paper.
Stock Box: Community Action Coalition personnel will be at the Jefferson Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m., distributing food stock boxes to those age 60+ who are income eligible. The boxes are for anyone who reside in Jefferson, Dane and Waukesha Counties. Income eligibility are those who’s monthly income is less than or equal to: $1,473 for one person and $1,984 for two people.
Declutter party: On Monday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. there will be a group forum to talk about tips and ideas of how to start the process of working on a “declutter” project — or something larger. Refreshments will be served. Please sign up ahead so we know how many to prepare for.
Lunch and learn: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Topic: Thomas Jefferson’s books and Daniel Shay’s Misbehavior. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, Feb. 13, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and sweetheart cake. 920-728-0259.
Wednesday coffee social: Wednesdays 9-10:30 a.m. Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Fireside-Music Man — Thursday, March 16, 10:45 a.m. Cost is $80 which includes lunch, tax, tip, service charge and coffee, tea or milk. (You save $20 going with the center’s group) Lunch choice due at sign up: Chicken piccata, BBQ ribs or cracker crusted cod. Transportation on your own.
Shedd Aquarium: Sunday, March 19 — Motor coach day tour with a pickup at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride 6:30 a.m. Cost is $149 adult and children ages 3-19 $142. There is an optional Must See Experience Tour $45. Enjoy the day at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. No refunds after you sign up and pay.
Motorcoach Extended Tours: “Vermont” — May 21-29, 2023 Nine days and 17 meals. $2,539 per person double and $4,439 single. You get picked up for this trip right at your house! Visit Vermont Country Store, tour and stay at the Trapp Family Lodge, tour Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Visit Cider Mill & Winery, visit a maple syrup producer. There is a lot more to this tour! “Cruising the Mississippi River All Day” — June 12-14, 2023 Three days and 5 meals included. $725 per person double, $879 single. 8 a.m. motor coach pickup at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Board the Celebration Belle for an all day cruise which only happens once every 5 years. You will see views of the Mississippi River as you listen to the Captain’s narration. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and a prime rib dinner while aboard. (Other menu choices for those that do not care for prime rib). See the Quad Cities, the National Great River Museum and more!
Domestic Air Tours — Travel preview Thursday, March 2 — 5 p.m. Light supper included. We are offering the “Pacific Northwest and California” tour October 1-8, 2023. Eight Days and 11 included meals. $3,549 per person double, $4,249 single. Includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. Seattle WA, Puget Sound, Columbia River Gorge, Portland OR, Hood River, Redwood National Park, San Francisco, CA and more! “New York City Holiday” tour November 30-December 4, 2023. Five days and 5 included meals. $3,049 per person double, $3,849 single. Includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. New York City local guided tour, Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular — Rockettes, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, 9/11 Memorial and Museum, a Broadway show and free time for shopping or visiting Central Park or seeing the holiday tree at Rockefeller Plaza.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
