Sing-Along with Carol: Carol Mainka will be at the senior center on Tuesday, March 14, at noon to offer a sing along. After her performance, sandwiches and cake will be provided to those in attendance. (Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. that day.)
Fire Department Referendum: An informational talk will be given on Thursday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. regarding the upcoming April 4th referendum on Jefferson Fire Department and EMS.
Restaurant of the Month: The group will be going to Towne Inn on Thursday, March 9, at 11:30 a.m. Please sign up ahead so the center can make an accurate reservation. This program is for both men and women.
Lunch & Learn (Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m.): Topic: Roger Sherman’s Compromise and Elbridge Gerry’s Committee. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, March 6, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– chili casserole and cornbread meal. 920-728-0259.
Wednesday Coffee Social (Wednesdays 9-10:30 a.m.): Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Cruising the Mississippi River: “Cruising the Mississippi River All Day” — June 12-14, 2023 Three days and 5 meals included. $725 per person double, $879 single. 8 a.m. motor coach pickup at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Board the Celebration Belle for an all day cruise which only happens once every 5 years. You will see views of the Mississippi River as you listen to the Captain’s narration. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and a prime rib dinner while aboard. (Other menu choices for those that do not care for prime rib). See the Quad Cities, the National Great River Museum and more.
Domestic Air Tours — The “Pacific Northwest and California” tour will be offered from October 1-8, 2023. Eight Days and 11 included meals. $3,549 per person double, $4,249 single. Includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. Seattle WA, Puget Sound, Columbia River Gorge, Portland OR, Hood River, Redwood National Park, San Francisco, CA and more! “New York City Holiday” tour November 30-December 4, 2023. Five days and 5 included meals. $3,049 per person double, $3,849 single. Includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. New York City local guided tour, Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular — Rockettes, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, 9/11 Memorial and Museum, a Broadway show and free time for shopping or visiting Central Park or seeing the holiday tree at Rockefeller Plaza.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
