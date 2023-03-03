Sing-Along with Carol: Carol Mainka will be at the senior center on Tuesday, March 14, at noon to offer a sing along. After her performance, sandwiches and cake will be provided to those in attendance. (Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. that day.)

Fire Department Referendum: An informational talk will be given on Thursday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. regarding the upcoming April 4th referendum on Jefferson Fire Department and EMS.

Tags

Load comments