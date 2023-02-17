Presidents Day: The senior center will be closed this Monday for President’s Day. However, in-person senior dining and Meals on Wheels are open.

Food drive: Bring non-perishable items for the Jefferson Food Pantry to the center during the month of February. They especially need cereal, taco and sloppy joe seasoning, cooking oil and spray, flour, sugar, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, coffee, laundry and dish soap and toilet paper.

