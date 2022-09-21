JEFFERSON — Programming and upcoming events for October of 2022 at the Jefferson Public Library are listed below.
For more information, contact Marissa Bazan, adult services/programming and outreach librarian and for program updates check the library’s Facebook page, website event calendar, or call the library at 920-674-7733.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library monthly meeting
is Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Friends of the Library membership applications can be obtained at the library. Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month except December.
All-ages programs
include the Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to participate in Jefferson’s official downtown Trick or Treating event. There will also be lots of goodies at the library.
Crafts for All
is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Drop-in between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Crafts are designed to be self-directed. Materials will be provided with instructions.
Pre-School Programs
are for ages 0 to 5 years and include story time on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19.
Each story time consists of songs or rhymes, movement activities, books read aloud and more. After each session, children are welcome to complete the craft for that week. Story time will gather in the Library Meeting Room.
Story time will also take place on the Story Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Kids Programs
are for ages 6 to 11 years.
Pages & Paws is set for Monday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids can come to pet, visit and read to therapy dogs.
Lego Club
is set for Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club. This will take place in the Library Meeting Room. All ages are welcome.
Adult Programs
are for ages 18 and over.
Chair Yoga
is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. This is for people who want to experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing to the Library Meeting Room.
Fiber Arts Craft Group Drop-in
is on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their own fiber arts project. Whether it be cross stitch or embroidery, crocheting or knitting, bring it along and join others for some needle-crafting fun. Join fellow crafters for some fiber arts fun. All levels welcome. Please bring supplies. Some will be available at the events which are Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 in the Library Meeting Room.
Maker Monday
is Oct. 10. The library invites participants to stop by and pick up this month’s Adult Take & Make craft. First come, first served. Available while supplies last.
Driver’s License Restoration Clinic
is Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a free legal clinic from Lift Wisconsin for driver’s license restoration. Registration is required. For more information call 608-305-4829 or email info@liftwisconsin.org.
Haunting Tales of Creepy Crawlies in Wisconsin
is Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Bernadette Williams, DNR Conservation Specialist for a haunting talk on invasive plants and worms found here in Wisconsin. This is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided in the Library Meeting Room.
