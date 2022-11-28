JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department has arrested four juveniles in a drive-by shooting Sunday on the 200 block of South High Avenue.
No one was injured in the incident, an event that Jefferson police called a rarity in the city.
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department has arrested four juveniles in a drive-by shooting Sunday on the 200 block of South High Avenue.
No one was injured in the incident, an event that Jefferson police called a rarity in the city.
The suspects ages range from 14 to 16 years old, and police said they were still in custody Monday afternoon. None had an initial appearance in court as of Monday.
With the investigation ongoing, Jefferson Police Department Det. Eric Weiss told the Daily Times police could not discuss a motivation for the shooting.
He said investigators at the scene recovered four shell casings from the roadway and two bullets were recovered from the ground in front of the residence. One bullet struck a door frame of the home.
"Three adults and two juveniles were at the home at the time of the incident," Weiss said of the house that received the gunfire. "No injuries were reported by any of the occupants of the residence."
After they were apprehended, the four juvenile suspects were identified and questioned by investigators. One juvenile male was taken into protective custody pending placement to a more secure facility by Jefferson County Human Services, Weiss said.
Preliminary charges of first-degree reckless endangerment of safety and being a minor in possession of a firearm are being forwarded for each youth to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review, Jefferson Police Chief Alan Richter said.
Richter added that the youths are from the Jefferson area.
"We know the kids," he said. "They are not transients."
Weiss said the case is being considered an isolated incident and is currently under active investigation. Richter said he could not recall another drive-by shooting occurring in the city in his almost 18 years on the police force.
Weiss said police responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 200 Block of South High Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Responding officers were assisted by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall is involved in the charging of the suspects and said through the Jefferson Police Department that, due to victims rights issues that are part of Wisconsin state statutes, the address of the victims could not be released.
Richter said the police department is working with Hall and her District Attorney's office as the case evolves. He also said his department is working cooperatively with other agencies including the county's sheriff's office.
Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Weiss at the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.