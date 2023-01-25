Hilarious sidekick Donkey, played by Alejandro Leal-Maldonado, and Shrek, played by William Riemenschneiderm, confront Lord Farquaad, played by Wyatt Hunt during dress rehearsals for the Jefferson Middle School performance of “Shrek Jr.” Performances begin Thursday evening.
Traditionally, ogres in fairy tales only played one role: the bad guy. If not the main villain, they were a monster the handsome, human hero had to overcome on their quest.
Then came “Shrek,” a green, swamp-dwelling ogre and the unlikely hero of a series of hit movies, now adapted as a full-length musical and shorter one-act “junior” version, which has also seen tremendous success.
The beloved character of Shrek and all of his fantastical cohorts will make their appearance in Jefferson this week as the Jefferson Middle School drama department presents “Shrek Jr.”
There are evening shows Thursday and Friday night and an afternoon matinee Saturday, all of them performed at the Jefferson High School auditorium.
Calling” Shrek Jr.” an “irreverently fun show,” drama director Jordan Dresdow said that this musical was a natural choice because of its popularity among middle-schoolers.
“It’s extremely funny and fits middle-school humor perfectly,” she said.
Dresdow has served as drama director for the middle school for several years, assisted by musical director Lindy Perkins. The drama program is one of the most popular extracurriculars at the school. Performances often involve 100 or more students on-stage and off, the drama club draws a regular fan following for its annual musicals.
“Shrek Jr.,“ with music by Jeanine Tesori and with lyrics and script by David Lindsay Abairre, is described as a “fractured fairy tale.”
It features a family-friendly if irreverent plot with a whole variety of memorable characters, allowing a diverse set of students to shine. The musical numbers include a lot of catchy songs people will walk away humming, while the set, costumes and props pop with color and pizazz. (Watch for the full-size sparkling pink dragon created by costume/set guru Amy Rundle!)
At the start of the story, Shrek desires only to stay in his swamp home without being bothered. Life gets in the way of those plans, however.
One day, Shrek finds his “home sweet swamp” invaded by a group of fairy tale misfits who have been banished by the self-important, power-hungry and comically petite Lord Farquaad.
Seeing that there won’t be any peace until he interferes, Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad.
Farquaad agrees to grant Shrek’s request if he rescues the feisty princess Fiona, whom Farquaad wishes to marry.
When he meets Fiona, though, Shrek begins to realize this spirited princess is more than a prize to be handed off to the richest male around. She’s a woman with a mind and strengths of her own, and deserving of someone who appreciates her for her innermost self.
Fiona, meanwhile, has a big secret of her own.
The adventure follows the pair and their ragtag band of fairytale castoffs as they seek to vanquish Lord Farquaad, gain peace and justice for all, and …just perhaps … to find true love along the way.
The directors said that the show includes a lot of fun musical numbers. Some of the favorites among the cast include “I Know It’s Today,” “Welcome to Duloc,” “Forever,” and “Freak Flag.”
“The audience will recognize all of the wonderful characters from the movie such as Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, the Dragon and more,” Dresdow said.
