MILWAUKEE — A former Jefferson man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on a charge of attempted child enticement.
Marc F. Bennett, 43, formerly of Jefferson, was ordered by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach to serve the time in prison with five years on extended supervision, according to Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
According to court documents, in January, Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old girl.
During these interactions, Bennett requested graphic digital images of the girl and expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with her.
On Feb. 1, Bennett traveled to Manitowoc, where he believed the child lived. When he arrived, he was arrested by an undercover police officer.
“Bennett immediately displayed his State of Wisconsin Department of Administration work badge and claimed that he was attempting to save a victim of human trafficking,” a statement from the United States Attorney Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said.
The case was investigated by the Manitowoc Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander E. Duros.
“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May of 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice,” the attorneys office said. “Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.”
Bennett had been charged in Manitowoc County Circuit Court with one count each of attempted first-degree child sex assault of a person under the age of 13, as well as using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, soliciting a child for prostitution, soliciting intimate representation from a minor, misconduct in office and resisting an officer. These charges, however, were dismissed Monday, upon his conviction at the federal court level.
