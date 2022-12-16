top story hot Jefferson High School choir students perform holiday classics at senior center By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Dec 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Jefferson High School choir students sang holiday classics for the public at the Jefferson Senior Center Wednesday morning. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Jefferson Senior Center welcomed Jefferson High School choir students to sing holiday traditions such as “Ding Dong Merrily on a High.” Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jefferson High School choir students performed holiday classics at the Jefferson Senior Center Wednesday morning.Students sang english, german and Spanish songs in festive clothing and accessories to the audience of about 20 smiling faces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning Three who died in fire were Watertown students New Watertown restaurateur has Mexican experience, but will present Italian Vigil held for unnamed victims of Western Avenue house fire in Watertown Superior police identify Watertown man who perished in fall Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
