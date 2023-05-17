Jefferson High musical receives state acknowledgment
The cast of the Jefferson High School musical “Little Mermaid” were recently honored with awards from the Wisconsin High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Jefferson High School’s spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” won statewide awards for its outstanding costuming and for its student pit orchestra.

The musical also garnered 14 nominations from the regional Jerry Awards in numerous categories.

