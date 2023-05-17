Jefferson High musical receives state acknowledgment

Jefferson High School’s spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” won statewide awards for its outstanding costuming and for its student pit orchestra.
The musical also garnered 14 nominations from the regional Jerry Awards in numerous categories.
In addition, senior Matthew Buchholz was chosen to represent the Jefferson theater program with the student-nominated “Spirit of the Jerrys” honor.
Buchholz was selected by his fellow students to represent “The Little Mermaid” due to his outstanding support role throughout the production. Buchholz, who will graduate in June and is planning to pursue a degree in vocal music education, assisted in directing when the adult directors were not able to be there, made sure everyone was running their scenes and songs and just pitched in wherever he was needed.
The Jerry Awards, sponsored by Wisconsin High School Musical Theatre Awards, aim to encourage, recognize and honor excellence in high school musical theater. The program is affiliated with The national Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards
The program is open to public, parochial and private high schools from throughout the state. Throughout the performance season, both in the fall and in the spring, Jerry Awards reviewers attend shows at participating high schools. Performers do not know who the reviewers are or which performance they’ll attend.
The reviewers provide written critiques on numerous aspects of the different shows and nominate top performers, directors, crew members and other contributors for a variety of awards in different categories.
The top nominees are then chosen to perform at the Jerry Awards before a live audience in June.
Also honored are directors and contributors in numerous different areas of student productions. The three volunteer costumers for “The Little Mermaid”, Angie Griffith, Amy Rundle and Nicole Riemenschneider, earned a Jerry for their outstanding costume design.
The three costumers, working on a volunteer basis, all dedicated some 40 hours a week for several months’ time to create the colorful, sparkly and original costumes for all of the humans, merfolk, sea creatures and land creatures appearing in the diverse production.
Finally, the student orchestra, led by directors Denise Reichhoff and Jennah Smet, earned a Jerry for its outstanding musical accompaniment.
Several of the actors as well as the crew were finalists thanks to nominations from the Jerry reviewers, but were not selected as awardwinners.
Buchholz, a senior, was also nominated for a Jerry Award as a lead actor. He played Prince Eric
Also nominated for lead actor awards were senior Emma Roehl for her portrayal of Ariel; senior Rowan Wilson for Ursula the Sea Witch, freshman Michael Wilson for Sebastian, senior Aspen Wolter for Scuttle, and freshman Landyn Alvarado for King Triton.
Supporting role nominations went to sophomore Piper Crabtree for her portrayal of Flounder and junior Hunter Jacobson for Chef Louis.
Dance Captain Rosalyn Doebereiner, a junior, was nominated for a dance award, as was fellow dancer Johannah Kraus, a freshman.
Also receiving nod with production team nominations were musical director Cassandra Pacelli for Outstanding Musical Direction; and art director Julia Hardin for Outstanding Scenic Design. Finally, the crew received a nomination for the Outstanding Stage Crew award.
The official Jerry Awards gala, at which the orchestra and costumers will be honored, will take place at the Overture Center in Madison June 11.
