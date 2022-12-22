Meng
JEFFERSON — In an era when almost any organization that uses volunteers can't find them, the Jefferson Fire Department and the city has honored another volunteer for five decades of service in firefighting.

Lavern Meng is concluding his 50th year of service to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, with more to go, he said this week. Meng recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and said he doesn’t yet plan to retire from volunteering.

