Well No. 2
Historic Well No. 2 in downtown Jefferson is one of several locations that infuses fluoride into the City of Jefferson water supply.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON—For the foreseeable future, at least, the City of Jefferson will continue to put fluoride into its drinking water.

The Jefferson Common Council in recent days changed its collective mind on the subject. Originally, unanimously in favor of removal of fluoride from city water, the council’s attitude changed after the panel heard from a pair of local dental experts, including dentist, Michael Bender of Fort Atkinson. Bender said that city residents’ oral health would continue to benefit from fluoride injections into the water supply.

