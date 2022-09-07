MADISON — “Discover Wisconsin,” the nation’s longest-running travel and tourism TV series, will be showcasing the many routes of Jefferson County through different modes of transportation including biking, paddling, motorsports and snowmobiling.
These routes include the Glacial River Biking Trail and Rock River Trail, with stops along the way at other locations, such as Aztalan State Park.
The episode will air statewide on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin, in the Milwaukee area on WITI TV Fox 6 Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and in the Madison area on WKOW ABC TV 27 ABC on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Those interested may stream the exclusive early debut today at 4 p.m., available through discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and Facebook. Download the Discover Wisconsin+ App in the iOS App Store, or Google Play store, to stream it on a mobile device.
In this episode of Discover Wisconsin, the host, Andrea Boehlke, travels the many routes through four different modes of transportation — biking, paddling, motorsports, and snowmobiling.
“These routes connect the community and the many local attractions and hotspots throughout the county,” Discover Wisconsin said in a statement. “Join Boehlke as she explores these trails and pit stops along the way. First, on the Glacial River Biking Trail, Boehlke takes in the path’s beautiful scenery and learns about the trail’s history. The trail then leads her right to Jones Market and Jones Park for ice cream, local food and a General’s baseball game.”
Next, her paddling journey begins on the Rock River Trail with a local Jefferson County birdwatcher.
“And right on the river, this paddling trail connects to a local dining hotspot, The Heron’s Landing,” Discover Wisconsin said. “Further down the river, she paddles ashore on Goat Island. After her relaxing paddle and scenic pit stops, she kicks it up to high gear and checks out Jefferson County’s motorsports by riding a Spyder on the paved routes all the way to the grounds of Wisconsin’s first town, Aztalan Park and learns about its history and the legacy of connection. And when the snow falls, snowmobile routes open to keep this county connected.”
By snowmobile trail, Boehlke was able to experience local community events such as Knickerbocker Ice Festival and check out a few venues for local flavor.
Discover Wisconsin’s, “Riding The Routes of Jefferson County” episode is also featured in episode 139 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode went live on Tuesday and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.
Discover Wisconsin’s, “Riding The Routes of Jefferson County” will reach the show’s broadcast network of viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by AnaElise Beckman, who described filming the Jefferson County episode, “ ... as hands down one of my favorite experiences” working as a producer for Discover Wisconsin.
“It has been an absolute blast getting to know the community here,” she said. “I kid you not, by the end of some shoots, everyone was hugging each other. Everyone has been extremely welcoming and I can tell this is a place that invites new people in and immediately makes them feel at home. It’s incredible. It has also been really amazing to see how the community supports small businesses and vice-versa.”
