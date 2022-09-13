JEFFERSON — Even with a more-than-$40 million courthouse renovation project in the budget for 2023, the Jefferson County Finance Committee appears to have a relatively easy budgeting process to conduct this fall, with its tax rate expected to decrease.
The panel will take the coming weeks between now and mid-November to consider the county’s expenditures balanced with revenues. It will then affirm a tax levy and rate to send to the county’s board of supervisors in November for ratification.
As it stood Monday morning, when Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier presented the proposed budget for next year to the finance committee, the total proposed tax levy was $33,806,449, compared to $31,392,371 in 2022.
The tax rate is expected to dip from $3.77 in 2022 to $3.44 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in the coming year.
Estimated expenditures are expected to total $141,269,920. Of these expenditures, the general fund comprises $42,349,936; the health department, $2,008,379; human services, $35,198,788; debt service, 5,417,222; capital projects, $40,418,520 and management information services, $2,171,478. The proprietary funds of the highway department total $13,691,556 and the internal service fund, with fleet management, comes to $14,041.
On the other side of the ledger, the county’s revenues are estimated to total $67,863,539. The remainder is taken up by tax levy, bond proceeds issued before 2023, the fund balance and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
What residents of the county might find to again be among the more interesting aspects of their county budget will be the high cost of providing human services, but the cost of human services is not born completely by taxpayers in Jefferson County, according to Wehmeier.
He said there are human services positions that need to be created in the areas of administration, intake, psychological rehabilitation and nursing.
Also planned are highway projects, these totaling 31.4 miles in some fairly busy areas of the community.
One of the projects will be the resurfacing of County Highway E, from Watertown to County Highway F, at Concord. This is a main commuter highway for people coming and going from Milwaukee and Waukesha counties via Interstate 94.
The nine-mile stretch of Highway E will be redone at a proposed cost of $1.79 million and, of this, $1.425 million will be covered by a federal grant, with $364,720 to be provided by the county.
Also on the list of 2023 highway projects will be the pulverizing and repaving of County Highway Q from State Highway 89 to State Highway 19, at a cost of $3.2 million. The stretch to be worked on is 12.9 miles.
A 9.5-mile stretch of County Highway F from Highway CI to Highway B is also expected to see work to the tune of $1.996 million with $1.59 million of it coming from a federal grant and the county providing a match of $462,010.
The county matches are to come from ARPA and other accounts.
Wehmeier acknowledged that the annual creation of the county’s budget is one of the most important things leaders do each year. He called it, “the biggest policy decision annually, that drives most of the other policy decisions by the board related to staff time, talent and other resources.”
He said he and other budget makers have many questions they need to ask as they create the document. These questions, he said, concern why certain work gets done and other work does not.
Wehmeier said leaders must also recognize all the people and entities they serve and how they are served. They also have to be cognizant of what has changed in the past year and what they think will change in the coming one, as well as recognize “trends” in society. These exist in economics, health and human services and myriad other areas.
“What are the outcomes we want to achieve? Who do we want to be?” Wehmeier said. “We have to look at (financial and societal) ecosystem challenges and opportunities. We have to look at economic impacts.”
He said that, as in 2022, the coming year’s budget is one that is in “transition.” This means it must be flexible and sustainable, because departments are changing as the world goes through things like the pandemic.
Wehmeier attributed the decrease in the tax rate, in part, to positive changes in the valuation of property in Jefferson County. He said the decrease also comes due to new growth and the retirement of three tax incremental financing districts in the county.
He added that it appears that state shared revenue will remain at $1,177,209, or “flat.”
