Wehmeier
Buy Now

Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier provided an overview of the budget for 2023 in the county Monday morning.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Even with a more-than-$40 million courthouse renovation project in the budget for 2023, the Jefferson County Finance Committee appears to have a relatively easy budgeting process to conduct this fall, with its tax rate expected to decrease.

The panel will take the coming weeks between now and mid-November to consider the county’s expenditures balanced with revenues. It will then affirm a tax levy and rate to send to the county’s board of supervisors in November for ratification.

Load comments