JEFFERSON — In addition to the close race between Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann Tuesday to represent the Republican party in the fall general election in the 33rd Assembly District, Jefferson County residents had several other decisions to make.
Among these, they indicated they wish to see Rebecca Kleefisch, of Concord, represent the Republican party for governor.
Statewide, however, voters selected Tim Michels.
In Jefferson County, Kleefisch received 5,629 votes to Michels’ 5,192. Timothy Ramthun received 732, Kevin Nicholson 350 and Adam Fischer 102. For the Jefferson County Democrats, Tony Evers received 5,434 votes, running uncontested.
A total of 17,955 ballots were cast in Jefferson County out of a total of 49,892 registered voters.
For the Jefferson County Democrats, Mandela Barnes received 4,496 votes in Jefferson County to walk away easily from a field that offered Alex Lasry with 473, Sarah Godlewski with 409, Tom Nelson with 75, Steven Olikara with 40, Darrell Williams with 27, Kou Lee with 26 and Peter Peckarsky with 25.
Democrat Sara Rodriguez received 3,980 votes to Pen Her’s 1,139 in Jefferson County in their bid for lieutenant governor.
Democrat Doug LaFollette received 3,406 votes to Alexia Sabor’s 1,836 for secretary of state.
Democrat Gillian Battino received 1,990 votes to Aaron Richardson’s 1,789 and Angelito Tenorio’s 1,151.
Republican Roger Roth garnered 2,699 votes to lead Republicans in Jefferson County, while Jonathan Wichmann had 1,869. Patrick Testin 1,545, Will Martin 1,062, David C. Varnam 677, David King 422 and Kyle Yudes 352.
For Republican attorney general, it was Eric Toney with 3,367 votes, Karen Mueller with 3,303 and Adam Jarchow with 3,596.
For secretary of state it was Amy Lynn Loudenbeck with 4,735 and Jay Schroeder with 3,658.
For state treasurer, it was John S. Leiber with 6,354 and Orlando Owens with 3,003.
Ron Johnson defeated David Schroeder in Jefferson County by a vote of 9,734 to 1,900.
