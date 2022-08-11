JEFFERSON — Over the past two decades, Ready Kids for School has supplied some 13,600 Jefferson County youngsters with the supplies and backpacks they need to start off the academic year on the right foot.
The area school supply charity, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will return to a traditional distribution this year after two disruptive pandemic years.
The 2022 event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Jefferson County Fair Park.
In 2020, concerns over COVID-19 caused the local nonprofit to cancel the in-person distribution and instead to provide school supplies directly to the area schools to be given out from there. Then last year, the nonprofit held a drive-through event, with every child receiving a prepared bag.
This year, the charity returns to the traditional set-up, with families coming in to the Jefferson County Fair Park, where children choose their own supplies based on the lists their schools and classrooms have provided.
“Trends have gone up and down over the years,” said Maria Dabel, one of the co-coordinators of the organization along with Jill Johnson. “With the upheaval of the past two years, it’s hard to say how many families we’ll be serving,” she said.
“It’s such a wonderful feeling to be able to help,” Dabel said. “The smiles we receive from children are just immeasurable.”
The coordinator, who herself grew up in an impoverished environment, said that she knows what it’s like to go without necessary supplies.
From an early age, she said, “I promised myself if I ever had the opportunity to help somebody, I would.”
Ready Kids for School is open to a child or teen in need who attends any school district centered in Jefferson County or any homeschooler who resides within the county.
There are no specific income guidelines to qualify, just that a family be experiencing financial hardship.
This could mean a single parent struggling to cover costs for their children, a parent unemployed or disabled, a family swamped with medical expenses, or even two parents working but with limited incomes that don’t cover the necessities. Most are served by other government programs, such as free/reduced school lunch.
People can sign up through the Jefferson County Workforce Development Center, located at 874 Collins Road, Jefferson, or through the Ready Kids for School Facebook page, which has a link to an online form.
Dabel noted that the organization always has an ample number of Spanish-speakers on site on the day of distribution to serve that population. The application is also available in both Spanish and English.
Ready Kids for School is supported through the generosity of local individuals, businesses and organizations. The organization prepares year-round for the August school supply distribution. When each year’s distribution is over, coordinators start anew writing grants and seeking donations for the next year’s event.
Shopping starts in the months ahead of the distribution, Dabel said.
Supply-chain difficulties this year made shipping supplies in bulk prohibitively expensive this year, Dabel said, so organizers did a lot of shopping in the local area to assure they had enough supplies.
Donations of money and supplies from throughout the Jefferson County area as well as volunteer labor on-site allow the group to achieve its goal of ensuring that students of all ages will begin school prepared and with the right materials, whatever their economic background.
The nonprofit asks for a $1 donation per child if families can afford it, with a maximum change of $5 per family for those with five or more children.
In addition to the main distribution, a couple of area churches have partnered with Ready Kids for School and will be at Saturday’s event handing out needed items. These include Immanuel United Methodist Church of Jefferson and The Chapel of Jefferson.
Organizers request that families register ahead of the event, with a deadline of Friday, Aug. 12.
Preregistry makes the process more efficient and saves families time on the day of distribution, Dabel said. It also allows program coordinators to assure they have the right quantity and type of supplies, which vary depending on the grade and school each student is entering.
Many families bring along the classroom school supply list from their child’s grade and school to assure they get exactly what they need. Ready Kids for School also has classroom supply lists on site.
If a qualifying family cannot make it to the official distribution, some exceptions are made through arrangement with the Workforce Development Center.
History
The school supply charity got its start in 2002 as an outreach effort of Jefferson’s Immanuel United Methodist Church. Leading it were Dave Mattoon and then-Pastor Nancy Carmichael.
The group’s mission statement reads, “Ready Kids for School gives all children the tools they need to start the school year and help them to a bright future through education.”
“Before Ready Kids for School was started, Human Services representatives said that if needy students received any help at all, it came through a mishmash of sources,” Dabel said.
“In many cases, teachers or Human Services representatives dug into their own pockets to make sure young people had the pencils, paper, notebooks and other essentials they needed to start out the year right,” she said.
In its first year, Ready Kids for School served around 200 youngsters, all in the basement of the Jefferson church. The second year, it joined with other Methodist churches from around the county and did distributions from all of those locations.
However, it soon became clear that the need in the county outstripped the space the small churches had to offer. So the program moved to Jefferson County Fair Park, serving needy families from throughout the county all at one site.
The nonprofit has grown over the years, said Dabel, who has been involved throughout the organization’s entire existence.
“Our founder Dave Mattoon was so dedicated, and we want to continue his legacy,” she said.
Prior to the pandemic, the school supplies distribution program served between 700 to 800 students per year.
The organization provided school supplies directly to the schools in 2020, so it wasn’t possible to measure the need compared to previous years.
In 2021, the organization served around 600 youngsters, but Dabel said that some people did not know the drive-through distribution was taking place. Now back at its traditional site, Ready Kids for School is prepared to serve 600 or more youngsters this year.
Each participating student receives a new backpack plus all of the basic school supplies they need for class: pencils, notebooks, composition books, erasers, highlighters, sticky notes, pens, folders, crayons, looseleaf paper, scissors, rulers and more, with the supplies received determined according to the public lists released by that child’s school, grade and classroom.
The program does not generally give out hand sanitizer, calculators, candy or tissues.
One of the things that families like best about the program is that students get to select their own supplies based on what they need — they aren’t just handed a pre-packed bag, but actually may select folders, notebooks and backpacks to suit their tastes.
Volunteers with the program say it’s really rewarding to be involved and to see firsthand how excited the children are about selecting new school supplies, then in some cases, to see those items in use.
Jefferson County Human Services coordinates the event, with volunteers and contributors coming from churches, businesses, government and civic organizations from across the county.
Volunteers help set up the event on the day of distribution, and a volunteer personally walks each child through the lines to help them select the items on the class supplies list.
While the distribution does not start until 10 a.m., volunteers are needed by 8 a.m. to help set up. Volunteers also take inventory and pack items away after the distribution has concluded, running through around 3 p.m.
To volunteer, people can contact Katie Schickowksi at Jefferson County Human Services at (920)674-3105.
To donate school supplies directly, people may drop off donations at the Jefferson County Human Services office at 1541 Annex Rd, Jefferson, WI 53549 during office hours, with a label reading “Attention: Katie”.
Most needed are monetary donations, which helps coordinators purchase the high-priority items, following class supplies lists from each school.
Monetary donations for Ready Kids for School are accepted year-round. All donations are tax-deductible. Checks may be sent to:
Ready Kids For School, Jefferson County Human Services, Attn: Katie Schickowksi, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, WI 53549.
