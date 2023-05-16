Jefferson County Humane Society run to feature police K-9 unit
A participant in the 2019 Jefferson County Humane Society Furry Friends 5K comes into the finish line with his canine buddy at his side. This year’s event will feature dogs from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.

 Pamela Chickering Wilson

JEFFERSON — The hardworking dogs of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Unit will take the spotlight at the 10th annual Furry Friends 5K May 20.

The major annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County, the idea for the Furry Friends run/walk was the brainchild of then 11-year-old Nora Wichman.

