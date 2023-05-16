Jefferson County Humane Society run to feature police K-9 unit

A participant in the 2019 Jefferson County Humane Society Furry Friends 5K comes into the finish line with his canine buddy at his side. This year’s event will feature dogs from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.
JEFFERSON — The hardworking dogs of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Unit will take the spotlight at the 10th annual Furry Friends 5K May 20.
The major annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County, the idea for the Furry Friends run/walk was the brainchild of then 11-year-old Nora Wichman.
Thanks to Wichman’s inspiration and the coordination of a whole team of promoters, organizers and volunteers, the first FF5K drew some 500 runners and walkers, plus numerous dogs and the occasional cat.
In the decade since, interest and participation in the fundraiser has remained just as high — despite a couple of postponements and hiccups at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year we have around 500 walkers, runners and rollers, plus around 200 dogs,” said Taylor Marshall, outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
That has brought in around $35,000 annually, for a total of $265,000, for the nonprofit humane society, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.
“All of the proceeds go back to the shelter for regular operations,” Marshall said. “We also have a separate raffle which raises money for above-and-beyond medical needs.”
The money goes into a designated account, the Dr. Jeff Hamann Animal Medical Fund, toassist animals who come in to the shelter with significant medical problems so they can receive the kind of treatment they deserve.
Every year, the Furry Friends 5K features a guest of honor, including celebrity dogs, rescue dogs with a compelling story, and certified assistance dogs.
This year, the guests of honor will be Jefferson County’s own working law enforcement dogs, who serve in countless ways both public and behind-the-scenes around the county.
The run itself will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Day-of-race registration will open at 8 a.m. on site, but people can also register online and also at the humane society shelter up until the 19th.
The flat course is great for first-time and seasoned runners, and participants will enjoy the scenic route.
Along with the run, the fundraiser will feature dog lure and agility courses, many area vendors, the chance for dogs to bob for tennis balls, a 50-50 raffle and entertainment, with DJ Nick spinning tunes for the event and Marshall serving as emcee.
This year, Archie’s Angels, a reptile rescue organization, will also bring some of their scaly friends for people to meet.
In addition, “Doyle’s Dogs” from Lake Mills will sell hot dogs on site, and humane society volunteers will be serving up “pup cups” of whipped cream.
“We are excited to be able to celebrate more than 100 years of service to the local community and a decade of the Furry Friends run,” Marshall said. “It's a great way to bring community members in and celebrate together.”
The run costs $35 for participants age 14 and up or $25 for youngsters, but there is an anniversary discount available. People who register can enter the discount code THANKS (all caps) and take $10 off the regular price.
