JEFFERSON — A century ago, animal welfare leaders across Jefferson County had a vision – of a world where “stray” pets no longer wandered the countryside, prone to fights, diseases and accidents, but instead received loving attention, quality food and needed medical care on their way to being adopted into forever homes.
In the 100 years since, that vision has largely come true.
Thanks to these early visionaries and their successors, there’s a complex and coordinated system in place to care for and re-home unwanted pets.
No longer are “outside pets” considered the norm. Beating a horse or tying up a dog 24 hours a day is no longer seen as an owner’s right. Obtaining medical care for a beloved pet is viewed as the reasonable and right thing to do, as opposed to prior generations when pets were left to fend for themselves and live and die without medical attention.
Adopting pets has become normal, as opposed to buying pets from “puppy mill” style breeders where the animals are raised in unhealthy environments.
Generations of young people in the county have grown up with a better understanding of their pets’ medical needs and behavioral issues, They have gained new tools to find lost pets, such as microchipping, and better methods of population control, as neutering has replaced euthanasia as the preferred method of reducing the unwanted pet population.
In the meantime, the Humane Society of Jefferson County has been at the forefront of positive change, benefiting local animals, people and communities.
Among the highlights of the local humane society’s recent history was the dedication of its spacious new state-of-the-art shelter in 2015, nestled into the green hills off Highway 89 between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
This year marks the 100th since the founding of the local humane society in 1922, and throughout the year, organizers have been celebrating numerous milestones – the 100th anniversaries of the organizational meeting, the formation of the society, its state application and its official charter.
Among the special events set to mark the society’s century year is an internal staff celebration this month, with special treats for the animals. In October, a Great Gatsby-themed fancy-dress “Fur Ball” will include period costumes and entertainment centered around the 1920s, including a “Roaring 20s” dance contest.
In addition, through the end of October, the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson is hosting a special exhibit showcasing the humane society’s history and achievements.
“The Humane Society of Jefferson County has made a terrific impact on the local community, and we’re pleased to be able to share its history with visitors,” said Merrilee Lee, museum curator.
Nonprofit organization
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is one of the oldest organizations of its type in the state. According to research by the humane society in recent years, only the Dane County shelter and the Wisconsin Humane Society have been around longer.
The local society’s mission is to provide for the lost, homeless, neglected and abused animals of Jefferson County.
Over the years, the society has been a leader in providing care and homes for unwanted animals, and the group has also made great strides in helping to educate area residents about pet-related issues such as the need for spaying and neutering to keep the population of unwanted animals down.
The organization, a private nonprofit, does not receive direct government funds, but instead is funded through contracts with municipalities to pick up lost and unwanted animals. On top of those municipal contracts, a great bulk of the organization’s funding comes from community donations and fundraisers.
The shelter is “open admission” and does not turn away animals regardless of health issues or disposition.
All pets cared for by the humane society are neutered before they can be adopted, ultimately reducing the population of unwanted animals in the county.
History
Among the founders who signed the initial papers to start the Humane Society of Jefferson County were Bertha Feld, John W. Porter, James W. Moore, W. T. Sleight, W.H. Messerschmidt, Charles A. Kading, and William Sproesser.
Also involved in early efforts to organize the society – according to a history compiled in the 1990s — was Mr. Lawton, a hotel owner in Fort Atkinson, who investigated 20 to 30 cases of cruelty to animals annually.
The same history credits Lynn Smith, a Jefferson High School graduate and attorney, as an early leader in the effort, along with Stanley Schafer, a Fort Atkinson banker, and Judge Charles Rogers.
When the society was incorporated in 1922, it originally took the name “The Jefferson County Branch of the Wisconsin Humane Society,” although it was actually an independent organization with no legal connection to the state organization. It later changed its name to the Jefferson County Humane Society and eventually the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
The nonprofit went through its rough patches, times when money was tight and progress minimal, but these were punctuated by great leaps forward.
In 1953, the organization constructed its first shelter, a quonset hut. Overseeing this shelter were Fred and Helen Lehman, who cared for up to 350 animals a year.
In the 1970s, a new group of leaders moved to the forefront of the local organization, including Dr. Jeff Hamann, Jack and Marlene Brunner and more.
Hamann, of Jefferson, a beloved veterinarian, served on the Humane Society’s board for decades and later took on the role as the honorary chairman for the new shelter building project.
After Dr. Hamann passed away earlier this year, the humane society honored him by renaming the society’s animal care fund in his memory. The “Dr. Jeff Hamann Animal Fund” pays for medical care above and beyond the everyday for shelter animals, covering life-threatening conditions such as cancer, serious injuries, parasites and infections.
In 1978, the society purchased a new piece of property on Kiesling Road where the shelter was located for many years.
By the early 2000s, the organization was outgrowing that shelter, which required considerable infrastructure upgrades.
Long-term efforts began under the leadership of then-director Lisa Patefield to plan and fundraise for a new shelter.
In 2014, local elementary schooler Nora Wichman posed the idea for a new fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society. The first-ever “Furry Friends 5K” drew 500 participants and raised nearly $20,000. The 5K has since become one of the nonprofit’s major annual fundraisers.
The existing 10,000-square-foot shelter, costing $3 million, was dedicated in 2015.
“The last few years have been pretty momentous for our organization,” said Jeff Okazaki, who has served as the director of the Humane Society of Jefferson County since 2019.
“Constructing our new building was a huge thing,” Okazaki said. “It is an incredible source of pride for us and the community that supported us. I would say we have a better set-up than 90 percent of shelters in the country.”
Shortly after Okazaki took over the helm of the organization, the humane society raised funds for and installed new solar panels on the shelter’s roof, which immediately cut down the nonprofit’s utility costs and also provided an emergency backup system in case the power grid goes down.
So far, the solar installation has saved the Humane Society of Jefferson County roughly $10,000 a year in energy costs – or $30,000 over its three years of existence, Okazaki said.
As is true for other organizations, the pandemic posed some unusual challenges for the society, requiring extra levels of health precautions, but things are almost entirely back to normal by now, Okazaki said.
“We have recently restarted our dog transports,” the director said. “Some 75 to 80 percent of our dogs come from high-kill shelters across the U.S., which put down hundreds of thousands of animals a year. Our transport program pulls dogs that otherwise would be euthanized and finds new homes for them.”
Over the years, community support for the humane society has remained strong, and that has allowed the society to serve an ever greater number of animals as well as to assure conditions at the shelter remain state-of-the-art, Okazaki said.
