JEFFERSON — The holiday season can be joyous.
It can also be acutely lonely. Bt help is available.
Although final statistics are not yet in, Jefferson County Human Services Director Kathi Cauley believes her department is seeing more lonely people at Christmas now than in the pre-COVID 19 era and her staff is seeing more suicidal ideation than in November.
"We have what is called open access, where someone can appear the same day and receive services," Cauley said. "Some days we (see) six or seven people — when we usually have three or four. We have seen an increase in people asking for, and needing services, this time of year."
Anyone seeking assistance with suicidal ideation or loneliness from the county health department can call 920-674-3105. The number is constantly staffed.
"A person may have to leave a message, but we do have someone available 24/7 and you will receive a call back," Cauley said.
The department is also seeing an increase in the number of people in need of housing.
There are other options available for people experiencing loneliness at this time of year.
"Know you are not alone and reach out," Cauley said. "There are many people feeling lonely this time of year. There are local churches and organizations offering support, meals and gatherings."
There are a number of places one can call to talk with someone, Cauley said.
"These are called warm lines or support lines," she said.
There is a free national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988 or https://988lifeline.org/current-events/the-lifeline-and-988/.
About 55% of Americans are experiencing the holiday blues this year, with many saying their loneliness is worse than last year, Cauley said. Members of Generation Z (those born between 1995 and 2010) experience holiday depression at a rate of 75%. About 65% of single adults feel lonelier than their counterparts.
"Among those feeling lonely, the top reasons cited are not being around loved ones,” Cauley said.“These make up 41%. Seasonal depression comes in at 37% and people with grief at 36%. Additionally, more than a quarter of Gen Z'ers and millennials attribute their loneliness to social media."
Members of the LGBTQ+ community face more holiday loneliness than any other demographic analyzed, with 76% experiencing the winter blues.
"LGBTQ+ Americans are more likely to cite poor relationships with family members as the reason for their loneliness, and 33% say they struggle with substance abuse during the holidays," Cauley said.
To cope with holiday loneliness, 20% of Americans are taking a social media break, while 13% are seeing a therapist. Others are turning to less healthy coping mechanisms, with 21% struggling with substance abuse during the holidays, Cauley said.
"The inability to be around loved ones is the most common cause of holiday loneliness," Cauley said. "Other common triggers include anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 24% have this — and poor relationships with family come in at 23%."
Some people use substances in an attempt to cope with holiday loneliness, Cauley said.
"More than 1 in 5, or 21% of Americans, have alcohol and/or drug use issues during this time of the year that cause problems for them," she said.
Jefferson County Human Services has a diverse array of other options to help people through the potential loneliness of the holidays.
"With people who are engaged in our programs, we offer/assist with making 'wellness plans," Cauley said. "These are plans that identify difficult days and times, and problem solve. We also share community resources, problem solve ways to contact friends and family, and make every effort to assure people have food and a safe place to be."
The department offers therapy and counseling through its outpatient mental health and substance use clinic.
"Anyone who lives in Jefferson County is eligible for services," Cauley said. "We also have someone available 24/7 to talk with and to respond to crisis situations."
