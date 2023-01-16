JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will expand hours at two of its more popular parks this winter.
Following recent action by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, patrons of the east portion of Carnes Park near Fort Atkinson and Korth Park near Lake Mills will be able to access these sites for a few extra hours each day this winter.
The park had been open from dawn until dusk. The amendment to the park and trail hours section of the parks ordinance extends access at Dorothy Carnes County Park East and Korth Park from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. from November through April.
“Due to the shortened daylight hours during winter, many Jefferson County residents and visitors are limited in their ability to use parks and recreation trails for their intended purpose of outdoor recreation,” the county’s parks committee said in the resolution that was ratified by the county board. “By expanding the hours at Dorothy Carnes County Park East and Korth Park, users will have additional opportunities to utilize recreational trails for purposes allowed by the Jefferson County Parks ordinance including, but not limited to, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.”
“This change is really about making our facilities more accessible during the limited times some of these specialty opportunities are available,” said Jefferson County Parks Department Director Kevin Weisman. “Our snowpack has been so inconsistent and the timing limited to get out on good snow to ski, snowshoe and snowmobile, that loosening the hours restrictions during those really short days was important.”
The county wants people to get outside as much as they can, especially when the days are so short, according to Weisman.
“We want people to be able to do things that really make them happy and get them moving,” Weisman said.
“This after-normal-hours access will only be allowed when trails are groomed and listed as open on the Jefferson County Parks webpage or as otherwise designated by the parks department,” the revised ordinance said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.