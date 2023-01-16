Trails
Jefferson County officials have agreed to expand some park hours to allow for more trail usage.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will expand hours at two of its more popular parks this winter.

Following recent action by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, patrons of the east portion of Carnes Park near Fort Atkinson and Korth Park near Lake Mills will be able to access these sites for a few extra hours each day this winter.

