The Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, in collaboration with the Health Department and Planning and Zoning Department, worked with the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point to design a study of the groundwater in Jefferson County.
The purpose of the study is to collect data on a variety of important well water concerns in order to better understand the quality of the groundwater throughout the County, according to a media release.
In addition, a component of the study is to educate well water owners about the importance of well sampling and taking steps to protect their drinking water.
In order to accomplish the study, the project partners need the participation of private well owners.
By the end of March, some Jefferson County citizens will be receiving a letter inviting them to participate by sampling their well water.
The locations were chosen to obtain a good representation of wells from various soils, geology, land use, and other factors that can influence water quality.
Due to this scientific selection of well locations, only those receiving a letter will be able to participate in the study, according to the release.
Participation in the study is free and it is important to note that personal information of participants will not be collected or shared.
Those citizens agreeing to participate in the study will be mailed all necessary materials. Sample collection will be done by the participants and will only require a few minutes.
When completed, the sample bottle can be returned using a pre-paid mailer. All participants will receive a copy of the test results as well as interpretive information once the inventory is complete.
Following the completion of the study in 2024, an informational session will be held with University of Stevens Point water quality specialist to explain the results.
The well water samples will be analyzed for the following constituents: nitrate-nitrogen, chloride, pH, hardness, conductivity, alkalinity, arsenic, lead, copper, calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, sulfate, phosphorus, zinc, iron, and manganese. Some tests are important to health, while others measure things like the hardness or corrosively of the water.
For more information on this project, please contact Patricia Cicero, Director of the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, at 920-674-7121 or patriciac@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.