JEFFERSON—When all was said and done—which was relatively minimal Tuesday—the Jefferson County board approved an increase in the county’s tax levy for 2023, but a decrease in its overall rate.

Supervisors set the countywide tax levy at $33,762,184, with a corresponding tax rate of of $3.03 for general operations and $.41 for debt service fund for a total of $3.44 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. In 2022, the countywide levy was $31,392,371, with a general operations tax rate of $3.33 and debt service rate of $0.43, for a total of $3.77.

Load comments