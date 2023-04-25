Jagler says Republicans’ budget to increase funding for municipalities, schools

State Sen. John Jagler said if Gov. Tony Evers were to pass the Republicans’ budget municipalities and public school districts would see additional money. He said the budget should be completed by July 1.
JOHNSON CREEK — State Senator John Jagler had two words every municipality and public school district wants to hear: more money
“We’re looking at shared revenue tweaks for municipalities and also to set aside a portion of the sales tax so we’re not doing this all of the time. I think there is a desire to get more money to municipalities. I don’t know what it means per pupil each year,” said Jagler Monday afternoon at the Johnson Creek Public Library. “This is something we’re hearing statewide. We need to make sure more money is coming to the municipalities, particularly when it comes to public safety to help fund police and fire services.”
Jagler dismissed Gov. Tony Evers’ budget as “built on sand.”
“It’s wasn’t a true policy document,” he said. “That’s why we’re scrapping it and starting over when it comes to the state’s budget.”
Republicans also want to put more money into special education and mental health programs, Jagler said.
“We did this two years ago when the governor put out a political document as the state’s budget,” Jagler said. “We scrapped it then and constructed our own budget. No Democrats voted on it in the legislature, but the governor signed it, ran on everything that was in the budget and won.”
Evers needs to sign this new budget, which Republicans should have completed by July 1, Jagler said.
“There are things both sides agree on, but we need to get the ball rolling,” he said. “We would like to do something for childcare needs, which many believe is keeping a lot of people out of the workforce.
“Our local officials are really focused on childcare right now,” Jagler added. “They’re doing some pretty innovative stuff that I think has to happen to get employees into the workplace. I think Watertown has become a leader thanks to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and its president and CEO Tina Crave.”
When asked if he supports medical marijuana, Jagler said he has for many years.
“However, I’m against recreational marijuana because we do not need any more impaired drivers on the road,” he said. “We are on an island. While we are on that island, we are seeing the ramifications of full legalization in other states such as the growth of black market marijuana because states are putting so many regulations on who can grow it and how many plants they can grow. It gives us a chance to see how full legalization works out.”
The atmosphere between state Democrats and Republicans isn’t good, Jagler said.
“You had a situation every Wednesday morning where Gov. Scott Walker sat down with legislators on both sides,” he said. “You could go in and make suggestions, yell, talk or give him an atty-boy, but that has gone away. We’ve heard from our Democratic colleagues who are frustrated they can’t reach the governor.
“You look at the environment that we have right now when the speaker and senate majority leader and the other Republican leaders meet with the governor it’s news,” Jagler added. “That’s crazy to me. We have problems that we need to solve, but there is not a two-way street. It’s impossible to get a meeting with him (Evers). It’s really a disservice.”
