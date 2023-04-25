Jagler says Republicans’ budget to increase funding for municipalities, schools
State Sen. John Jagler said if Gov. Tony Evers were to pass the Republicans’ budget municipalities and public school districts would see additional money. He said the budget should be completed by July 1.

 Ed Zagorski

JOHNSON CREEK — State Senator John Jagler had two words every municipality and public school district wants to hear: more money

“We’re looking at shared revenue tweaks for municipalities and also to set aside a portion of the sales tax so we’re not doing this all of the time. I think there is a desire to get more money to municipalities. I don’t know what it means per pupil each year,” said Jagler Monday afternoon at the Johnson Creek Public Library. “This is something we’re hearing statewide. We need to make sure more money is coming to the municipalities, particularly when it comes to public safety to help fund police and fire services.”

