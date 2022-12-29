With temperatures already pushing the mercury to the upper 30s Wednesday, it didn’t leave much time for a trio of Watertown boys to go ice fishing Wednesday on the Rock River near the Watertown Police Station.
Levi Maltz, 10; Logan Krucek, 13, and Micah Miller, 14 walked along the frozen river to find a fishing spot where they could use their augers to drill holes in the ice, scoop them free of snow and ice and set up their fish shanty.
Miller used some specialized equipped to check the depth and temperature of water and found where he and the others were standing the water 8 feet deep and 40 degrees.
“That’s warmer than the air temperature right now,” Krucek said.
Maltz wasn’t phased by it.
“I think we’re planning to be out for here at least 6 hours,” he said.
Krucek said he hoped to catch anything, but a cold.
“There’s panfish, bluegill and a lot of other fish out here, too,” he said grabbing gear from a sled Miller pulled to the boys’ fishing spot.
“It’s definitely not a bad day to be out ice fishing,” Maltz said.
Miller agreed.
“It’s fun for to be outdoors,” he said.
However for the rest of this week the boys may want to stay off the ice on the Rock River. Weather forecasters are predicting a warm up with temperatures nearing 50 degrees today with 40s for the weekend.
