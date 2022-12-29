With temperatures already pushing the mercury to the upper 30s Wednesday, it didn’t leave much time for a trio of Watertown boys to go ice fishing Wednesday on the Rock River near the Watertown Police Station.

Levi Maltz, 10; Logan Krucek, 13, and Micah Miller, 14 walked along the frozen river to find a fishing spot where they could use their augers to drill holes in the ice, scoop them free of snow and ice and set up their fish shanty.

