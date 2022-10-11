Invocations are returning to Watertown Common Council meetings.
An invocation is the summoning of a deity. Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland told the Daily Times made the decision to put the items on the agenda last week after a discussion with the council.
Before COVID-19, having invocations at council meetings was a regular agenda item, Watertown Alderperson Fred Smith told the council Oct. 4, but when the virus struck worldwide, council meetings were held virtually and invocations were inadvertently dropped from the meetings to limit the number of individuals attending the meeting.
“During periods of past discussion, we covered the reason why it was to the city’s interest to invite members of the clergy to the common council meetings and to invoke God’s blessing upon our time. Everyone one of us needs wisdom,” Smith said Tuesday. “There is no wisdom that is going to compete that we can receive from the Lord.”
Watertown Alderperson Jonathan Lampe disagreed, saying faith is deeply personal and bringing invocations to the city meetings can create perceptions of unfairness.
“I think that since there would be no way to restrict this or try to restrict this to Christian pastors or groups only, we may be opening ourselves up to some interesting guest speakers’ invocations,” Lampe said. “We may have the Church of Satan stop by. We may have the Flying Spaghetti Monster. I don’t know that we want to step into that realm where it looks like the city council is endorsing some of the views that are stepping to the microphone.”
The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster is a social movement that started with a satirical protest letter to the Kansas State Board of Education regarding its adoption of intelligent design as an alternative to evolution in its curriculum.
Alderperson Eric Schmid said he didn’t expect such a thing to happen in Watertown.
“Those are fringe cases, and I am familiar with them because of my other job in uniform (as a U.S. Army Reserve member). I have to be aware of those situations,” he said. “I’m not concerned about that in Watertown. If it’s a recognized religious leader, there has to be an organization or a physical structure tied to that individual.”
Smith said the presence of clergy can help decorum at meetings.
“An invocation helps to draw our attention to the importance of civility and the respect for another person’s points of view,” he said. “There are going to be times when we have very complex and controversial issues so the element of wisdom and the element of mutual respect will serve our city very well.”
Lampe said such an invocation should be governed by the same time limit afforded to the general public.
“Something I want to be very careful of especially since we just got done implementing a three minute limitation on general members of the public to be able to come speak to us,” Lampe said. “We would basically place a dedicated time for an outside party to address us.”
Smith said the city’s code specifies that the invocation being provided reflects the view of the person providing that invocation.
“It is simply for the benefit of the council as we seek to provide good leadership in our community,” Smith said.
Schmid said he heard from a couple of community members who want the invocation reinstated.
“They thought it was just gone for COVID and we forgot to add it.”
He added that he doesn’t see a problem with rotating clergy members.
“I don’t think we’re going to have an issue with that because we meet twice a month, which is on average 24 times a year,” Schmid said. “As long as we don’t have the same person doing it 12 months in a row, we shouldn’t have an issue. We should have enough rotation where everyone in town can do it twice a year.”
Alderperson Chris Ruetten agreed with Schmid.
“I’m not concerned with fringe elements coming to speak their mind,” he said. “I was here before COVID. I do enjoy the invocation. I do miss it. I do think it would be great to have it return.”
McFarland said she couldn’t debate the issue but said it sounded as if the majority of the council were interested in bringing the invocations back.
“We’ll make that adjustment,” McFarland said. “We want you to give us a little bit of time. It is a process of soliciting these folks, getting them scheduled and signed up so give us a little bit of time on that. And should we receive a request to Mr. Lampe’s point of anyone who is not of a traditionally represented faith in this community, their request will have to be honored to appear.”
