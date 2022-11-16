Trail at Hustisford Road
This is a new, Phase II stretch of paved Interurban Trail that has just opened, looking east from Hustisford Road.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON—The Jefferson County Interurban Recreation Trail will be closed during the Wisconsin gun deer season Friday through Nov. 25.

The trail will be closed from River Road to Highway F beginning Friday at sunset and continue until sunrise on Nov. 26.

