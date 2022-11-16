Interurban Trail to close temporarily for deer season Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Nov 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now This is a new, Phase II stretch of paved Interurban Trail that has just opened, looking east from Hustisford Road. Steve Sharp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON—The Jefferson County Interurban Recreation Trail will be closed during the Wisconsin gun deer season Friday through Nov. 25.The trail will be closed from River Road to Highway F beginning Friday at sunset and continue until sunrise on Nov. 26.The trail will remain open during this time from the Watertown Trailhead to River Road, but trail users are asked to wear florescent or blaze orange clothing to ensure the highest level of visibility.In all other Jefferson County parks and trails the county discourages users from wearing brown and white clothing or anything that could be mistaken for a white-tailed deer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Riverfest endangered as leaders plan retirement amid financial losses Watertown Vietnam veteran John Erl finally receives the heartfelt thank you he waited decades for Kelly Cotter becomes second female police chief in Dodge County Johnson Creek gets temporary, part-time help for administrator, fire chief Before and after the war, military community key for Magritz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-10
