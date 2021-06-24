The Watertown Public Library will be closed on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
The library is now open in our temporary space. Hours will remain the same.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop; enter the book-drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished yet Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added right before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now; areas like meeting and programming rooms are being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in our temporary space. Library staff can help patrons find somewhere else to fax.
The library is not currently charging fines.
A small number of computers and printing will be available.
Summer Library Challenge 2021: “Tails & Tales” is here! Register for the daily reading challenge, and the create and engage challenge to earn badges, tickets and prizes throughout the summer. The program is virtual on Beanstack again this summer, June 7-Aug. 1 at watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
The library is hosting a summer photo contest for photography lovers of all ages. Take a photo of something that shows summer is here with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize! Entries are accepted June 7-Aug. 1 and will be posted to the library Facebook page for voting later in August. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. The contest is open to all ages, but one entry per person. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Read the Watertown Daily Times online! The library has a new database that allows you home access to several local newspapers. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All you need is a valid library card.
There is a new book out at our Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park! Enjoy the beautiful weather and read “Otis” by Loren Long.
Recurring Weekly ProgramsMondays: Teen Craft Kit pickup begins each week June 21-Aug. 1. It’s available for teens entering grades 6-12. Registration is not required and kits will be available while supplies last.
Take & Make Kids Craft: Take & Make Kids Craft pickup begins each week June 21-Aug. 1. Kits available for preschool and school aged children. Each week will feature a craft, literacy or science, technology, arts or math activity to bring home and enjoy. Kits are available while supplies last.
Tuesdays: Summer Crafty Tales: Join Miss Tina at Brandt Quirk Park every Tuesday at 10am for in-person Storytime! We will have weekly stories, songs, rhymes, stamps & more! Weekly Take & Make Kids Crafts will be available to bring home as well. Please plan on bringing a blanket to sit on for the programs each week.
Wednesdays: Bad Joke Wednesday will be posted to our Facebook page each Wednesday at 8:30 am. Start your day off with a joke that’s sure to make you roll your eyes or elicit a groan.
Tails & Tales Kids — Tails & Tales Kids at Clark will take place each Wednesday at Clark Park from 1 to-2 p.m. This super fun school age program is for all kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. The Children’s Room staff will play Library Olympics on June 30. Come prepared to hurdle, throw javelin, play games and more with this fun Library Olympic event at the park! Call the children’s department with any questions.
Thursdays: Teen Time will take place at Clark Park each Thursday from 1 to 3 pm starting June 24. Each week will feature a new activity. Check out the library website or Facebook page for details on the plans for each week. Dunk Tank Trivia will be played on July 1.
Fridays: Read, Rhyme, Rhythm is happening each Friday in July at 10 a. m. Miss Beth is back with in-person classes for children ages 3-5, including songs, stories, dancing, rhymes and more! This program will be held at Clark Park. Bring a blanket along to enjoy the program.
Journaling: Special Upcoming Programs Journal Your Way to a Better Future (June 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom): Research has found that writing down your thoughts can reduce depression and anxiety, build resilience and boost happiness. What’s more, you can reap these benefits even when you have little time and journal fast. Join us on Zoom to hear Judith Joy, author and presenter, talk about how we can use journaling to overcome obstacles we feel are holding us back in life. Registration is required. This is intended for teens and adults.
Bookies in the Park: Bookies in the Park, June 30 at 6 p.m., is back in person this summer. The group will meet at the shelter at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St., and discuss “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.