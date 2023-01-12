Inflation may not be hurting some area food pantries, but it’s on the minds of those who run them.
Those working at the Beaver Dam Community Food Pantry are feeling its effects.
“We’re seeing a bit of a pinch due to inflation in non-perishable food items and monetary donations,” said Dodge County Coordinator Letty Castillo. “We’re looking for mostly boxed items or canned goods, especially tuna, cereal and peanut butter.”
The Beaver Dam Community Food Pantry, 134 S. Spring St., serves roughly 300 families in Dodge County, Castillo said.
“The need is still out there,” she said. “We can use everything and anything to help those who come to us.”
Currently, the United States inflation rate is at 7.1% compared to 7.7% in December and 6.8% last year.
Prices for food at home is at 12%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau describes “food at home” as the total expenditures for food at grocery stores or other food stores.
The inflated prices of some grocery items has had an effect on pantries across Wisconsin. Many find themselves absorbing the cost or limiting their supply.
And the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee is not immune to inflated food prices, said its executive director Sherrie Tussler.
“It hurts us when we have to purchase food, which means the less food we purchase the less we have to give,” she said.
When times are difficult the demand will increase, Tussler said.
“When you have gasoline prices rising along with food costs, you have people out there pinching their personal budgets to pay their electrical bills and filling their gas tanks to get to work, but then are buying less food,” she said. “Sometimes you have people skipping meals. People with children can’t survive by skipping meals. It’s not right and not healthy.”
The Hunger Task Force provides food for 20 soup kitchens, 74 food pantries and 150 senior meal sites, which equates to approximately 70,000 individuals.
“At the present time, the numbers are manageable, but we will see what happens,” she said.
Hunger Task Force also has its Badger Box program, Tussler said.
“We will purchase products from local food producers to help support the economy, and, at the same time, offer high-quality foods to low income families in the state,” she said.
Seventeen communities or 15,000 households across the state benefits from the Badger Box program, Tussler said.
“There have been times when we asked our patrons to examine how much food they need before coming here,” she said. “We have to tighten our belts at times. It’s difficult to do, but we have to do it to make what we have stretch.”
Debbi Groeler, who coordinates a distribution site at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon for Ruby’s Pantry, said inflation is hurting them because people are not donating meat, but are offering different protein choices like eggs, cheese and cottage cheese.
“We can only give out what the trucks bring us,” Groeler said. “With the higher prices associated with meat, manufacturers are not donating meat, but we are receiving 20,000 pounds of surplus food each month.”
Ruby’s Pantry, which also operates a pop-up pantry in Waupaca, helps 300 families within the rural areas of Dodge County, Groeler said.
“Ruby’s Pantry helps families extend their grocery budget,” she said.
For $25 a family receives a cart full of food such as pizza, bread, oatmeal, granola bars, chips, cookies and mozzarella cheese and other items like garbage bags, plastic silverware, cups and even squirt guns.
She said the cost was $20, but a year ago it jumped to $22 and 8 months ago the price rose to $25.
“Ruby’s Pantry has costs they need to meet,” Groeler said. “They have fuel costs for their trucks, who deliver the food to the distribution areas.”
“We’re doing quite well,” said St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Church Parish Business Director Jane Hechimovich. “That’s usually the case for us after Christmas.”
Fifty families from Horicon, Burnett, Iron Ridge and Juneau utilize the Horicon food pantry, 950 Washington St.
“This seems to be the No. 1 place people seem to donate money or food items to,” Hechimovich said.
With limited freezer space, some goods are shared with other food pantries, she said.
“There is a lot of sharing that goes along with food pantries,” Hechimovich said. “If we get a case of green beans we know we are not going to be giving them all away to our patrons so we will share them with other pantries in Beaver Dam and Waupun.”
The number of families seeking food assistance has not increased at the Ixonia Food Pantry, said its coordinator Sally Stocks.
“Right now, we’re not feeling the pinch of inflation, which is good news for us and other pantries in our area,” she said.
There are 20-25 families who visit the Ixonia Food Pantry now, but the number was twice that when COVID-19 hit.
“We’re not sure what caused the number to fluctuate during COVID, but we did see additional people come through our doors,” Stocks said. “Right now, we’re holding steady with approximately 25 families, but we know there are people out there who need our help, but don’t make use of our pantry.”
The Ixonia Food Pantry is located within First Baptist Church, N8346 North St., Ixonia.
