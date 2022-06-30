The orange boards will be taken out of storage Saturday morning for another July 4 celebration at Riverside Park in Watertown.
The boards, used to separate the bartenders and the patrons, have been set up in the Watertown park for Independence Day celebrations since the 1950s, according to Tom Brennecke, judge advocate and July 4th coordinator for the American Legion Post No. 189.
The Legion members recently discussed the history of the boards and noted the boards have been used for the past 70 years. “They are three feet wide, 10 feet long and we have 22 of them,” Brennecke said. “We make them into a configuration around were we have two sets of coolers in the center under a roof.
“They have been called orange boards because that is what they have been colored and addressed as for years, and years and years,” the judge advocate said.
“We (members of the Legion and the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department) will start putting them out at 10 a.m. Saturday,” Brennecke said.
Those orange boards will be used from about 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both Sunday and Monday in the park as the city celebrates the nations birthday.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday with a craft fair in the River Shelter at the park. About a dozen vendors will show their crafts, Brennecke said.
There will be food and beverages available in the park from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, or until sold out. “We will have gourmet hot dogs in which the hot dog will stick out on both sides of the bun,” Brennecke said. “My commander said he traveled 100 miles to get these,” he said.
There will also be brats and pulled pork sandwiches. Beverages include Miller and Budweiser products along with wine coolers. There will be snow cones in the park on Sunday.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jonathan Michaels will provide musical entertainment in the park. From 6 to 9 p.m. David Mazzie of Watertown will provide music. He has been playing for 30 years as a solo acoustic guitar and mandolin player.
Following the parade through Watertown Monday, which kicks off at 10 a.m. at First and Main streets and concludes at the park, the cars entered in the parade will be on display at the park. The parade route is shorter than in past years, due to closure of the pedestrian sidewalk on the Main Street bridge.
The Yankee Dutchmen, who will be marching in the parade, will perform in the park from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.
The big draw band, Cerfus Project, will perform from 6 p.m. until the fireworks are launched in the park Monday. They are a high energy, seven-piece band that has performed at Summerfest, Liz Brennecke, wife of Tom Brennecke said.
There is no rain date for the fireworks.
There are plenty of communities in the area that will have light displays in the sky this weekend.
Johnson Creek will kick off the firework shows Friday at Centennial Park, 620 Midge St., Johnson Creek. Activities are set from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the park.
The Johnson Creek Fire and EMS Department will have a fire truck and ambulance on display along with staff.
Crossroads Church will supply the concessions and offer face painting, henna tattoos and glow sticks as a fundraiser.
This leads up to the fireworks display at dusk.
Village officials encourage people to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.
For more information, go to www.visitjohnsoncreek.org.
On Sunday, activities are planned from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, for the Jefferson County Independence Day Celebration.
The fair park opens at 3 p.m. with a bag tournament set from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per team.
There will be an inflatable playground with a fee of $5.
A tractor pull will be held in front of the grandstand from 4 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
Fireworks, presented by Festival Foods, will fill the sky over the fair park at dusk Sunday.
There will also be plenty of food and baseball at Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Monday. The activities at Waterloo Firemen’s Park begin at 8 a.m. with teener baseball between Marshall and Waterloo.
The city band will perform in the park at 10 a.m. Legion baseball teams from Waterloo and Marshall will face off at 10 a.m.
There will be bingo at noon, with a Hometown Talent League baseball game between Waterloo and Jefferson.
There will be musical entertainment starting at 2 p.m. and from 8 to 10 p.m. when the fireworks fill the sky over the park.
Fireworks will also fill the sky over Lake Mills Monday night. Fireworks will be launched from Seljan Co. grounds, 100 S. CP Ave.
