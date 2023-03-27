Incumbent Ixonia Town Chairman Perry Goetsch is facing a challenge from a former town chairman, Tom Reiss in the April 4 election.
Perry T. Goetsch
Perry T. Goetsch
Goetsch, 68, of W808 Rockvale Road, Oconomowoc, is a lifelong resident of the area and is married to wife Barb. He has a bachelor of science degree in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He has been Ixonia town chairman for 18 years, and previously served on the Ixonia Park and Recreation Committee and planning commission for 20 years. He is a self-employed dairy farmer. He is director on the Insight FS Board of Directors.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Ixonia is facing many issues and I feel I have the experience to lead the township. We are presently updating the town comprehensive plan. It will give us a blueprint as to what the township will look like in the future. The new wastewater treatment plant will start construction shortly. This past year Ixonia began full time EMS staffing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the work week. It is my hope that we can find funding to expand those EMS hours and also provide some hours for police protection. I am proud to have been working with state and national legislators. With continued work, we can find solutions to sewer rates, revenue sharing, utility revenue sharing, and fire and EMS issues.”
Tom Reiss
Reiss, of W706 County Road CW, Ixonia, has lived in the area for 45 years. He is married to wife, Mary and he has a degree in chemical engineering. His previous political experience includes 12 years as chairman of the town of Ixonia. He is employed as CEO of Reiss International, Watertown. He donates and contributes to many local and area civic and community groups, he said.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am a 45-year Ixonia resident, veteran and successful businessman and have served as chairman of the town of Ixonia from 1993 until 2005. I am running for that position again because of my strong concern over Ixonia’s mounting debt. As town chairman, I will bring back a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility with an eye for not incurring more debt or increasing property taxes. I am committed to strategic short-term and long-term budgeting. I will also bring back to Ixonia an open, transparent, accessible and responsible government. With my proven managerial, engineering and positive leadership skills, thoughtful consideration will be given to all viewpoints while considering the total impact of decisions.”
