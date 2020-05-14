In Times Square

A gaping hole
I’ve been watching the demolition work on the south side of the 100 block of West Main Street, location of the former Watertown Daily Times building, since that project moved to the front burner this week.
Things have been happening pretty quick with the demolition team and their heavy equipment as they raze the buildings that remained.
The Watertown Daily Times building is one of two buildings remaining to be leveled and judging by the way things went in the first three days of this week, we’re guessing there will be little left by the end of the day on Friday.
For me, it was one of mixed emotions. After all, I spent over half a century working in that building and I knew pretty much every nook and cranny throughout the many rooms, offices, halls, basement storage areas and more.
Wednesday afternoon, as I looked at the front of the building at 113-117 W. Main St., it was all still intact with one vivid exception — my second floor office was completely missing — as it fell victim to the wrecking crews.
The demolition crew had been working from the rear of the buildings toward the front and this week, with the former trophy shop at Main and Water streets already razed, the next logical step was the west section of the building and when they got far enough along from the back, suddenly they were swiping at the second floor of the addition that was built in the mid-1980s.
And by Wednesday afternoon my old office was simply a gaping hole of nothing but air. I had arguably the best office in the building. It overlooked Main Street, the Rock River and in the distance was the municipal building.
The office was especially useful for the annual Christmas parade, where I and some guests could watch in the warmth of the office. We missed that “perk” for this past parade, and that is now just a distant memory.
The office was a large one by community newspaper standards, but it just happened to fit into the floor plans perfectly. I also got a nudge for the larger office from one of my very special friends back when planning was under way.
The late Clarence Schroeder was the production manager at the paper and, as planning was going on for how the addition would be configured, Clarence told me I should have a larger office than was originally planned. After all, he reasoned, the editor met and interviewed many of the newsmakers of the day, and he also opined that it was his hope that I’d stay with the paper for my entire career and this might help accomplish that. (He was right about staying for the entire career, but it wasn’t the office size that made that possible. It was the wonderful staff we had and the support of the Clifford family.)
Over the year,s a lot of politicians and other notables visited that office, which is no longer, and also my old office a couple doors to the east, which most recently was used as the classified advertising manager’s position, last held by Mark Shingler. By the time you read this that office probably is gone as well.
I can remember like it was yesterday when the company’s business manager, Ralph Krueger, had his new office on the first floor, just below mine. Well, he was giving me a bunch of heat for having the such a “huge” office, and to punctuate that, one morning, long before we moved into the new building, he painted a replica basketball court and a free throw circle on the cement floor that was about to be covered with carpeting. Seems to me he even put up a Nerf ball basket at one end of the office.
Not to be outdone, a day later a few of us went into Ralph’s soon-to-be new office and we painted a bowling lane in there. We even borrowed some old bowling pins and set them up for a little more realism!
Those pranks were all in fun, but they sure got everyone laughing and Ralph and I got harassed pretty good by the rest of the staff. But, that died down quickly when the offices were finished and occupied.
There are more memories from that old building than can be written about here. But, they are all special ones and will remain with all of the oldtimers who were there for decades upon decades.
It’s a sad week for those who spent a long time employed at the Daily Times. Today’s staff can feel the sadness as well as any of their predecessors for they worked in the Main Street location and now in the “new spot” on South First Street.
And, so the landscape of downtown Watertown continues to change and while we mourn the loss of the Times building, we are excited about the future.
TLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.