Davies Fund Transition
Lots of things have been going on with the Watertown Area Community Foundation these days, some of which I covered in last week’s column, but there is more that I thought would be worthwhile mentioning here.
First of all, one of Watertown’s longest running and most prestigious scholarships, the Joseph E. Davies scholarship, has been moved from the local Davies foundation and the funds placed with the community foundation.
The Davies scholarship foundation was established back in 1952 and the first scholarships were awarded two years later by Joseph Davies himself.
Joe Davies was valedictorian of his class at Watertown High School and a law school graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to a career of public service at the national and international levels, serving several different presidents.
Administration of that scholarship fund was handled by a board established by Davies himself and which included some members of his family as well as several Watertown residents.
Over the years, one of the leading members of that board was the late John D. Clifford, editor and publisher of the Watertown Daily Times for half a century. John and Joe were good friends and it was John who led the local scholarship management for decades. Later his son, Jim was deeply involved and more recently Jim’s son, Kevin, was the local agent.
In recent months the Davies foundation board made a decision that it would be more efficient and more effective if the administration of that scholarship would be entrusted to the community foundation, which handles many of the local awards.
The community foundation voted to accept that responsibility and the transition is now complete. The Davies foundation funds are now part of the over $10 million in assets the community foundation now has. All of those funds are invested with BMO Harris Private Bank.
The Community Foundation also made one change in the board of directors in recent months. Jim Clifford, who was a charter member of the foundation board, resigned his position and that resignation was accepted back at the board’s March meeting. He is being succeeded by Kevin Clifford, former editor and publisher of the Daily Times and now a sales executive with Realty Executives here in Watertown. He’s also an active community leader. Kevin joins nine other board members.
Daily Times logo
The “Watertown Daily Times” logo on the front of the old Times building on Main Street has been removed and placed in safe keeping.
The custodian of those “famous” letters announcing the location of this venerable building is now with the Watertown Redevelopment Authority.
I’m told the authority at this point does not have a specific purpose for the lettering, but because of the historic significance of the building and the role the newspaper has played in this community, it was thought they should be rescued before they are doomed by the wrecking crew. There had been some thought that the lettering could be included somehow in the final design of the Town Square, which is to be developed on that site.
Time will tell how that all shakes out, but it is nice to know the letters are in a safe spot, away from the wrecking crews.
It has been interesting to see the progress being made on the removal of the buildings and much more will likely be happening in the coming weeks.
TLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.