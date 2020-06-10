COVID-19 Reflections
COVID-19 continues to rule our country these days and while things seem to improve gradually, there are also setbacks as we try to move forward.
For some people, it’s getting to be “old hat” and they are interacting more and more with others, while some are deeply concerned and take more conservative steps to be sure all is well and that they are doing all that is possible to contain the virus.
I’m finding that talking with friends that this is a situation that all too often divides families — some feeling we need to be more careful, and others feeling we need to “lighten up” a bit.
And this is not a few “isolated” situations. We’re all trying to come to grips with the crisis in the most effective way, but at the same time minimizing what it can and will mean to our ability to enjoy all the freedoms we have in this wonderful society.
One of the positive things happening during this COVID-19 crisis is that our religious institutions are starting to open their doors to bring people into the pews and hear their clergy lead the services. It’s not the same as before, but it is a step in the right direction. Watching services on TV is nice but nothing beats being in the pews in person.
The church services have changed and many accommodations have been made and things are slowly improving.
For some, it means going to church with only 30-40 people present rather than the normal 200, but again it’s a start.
The bars and restaurants are reopening in Watertown, but they are also showing a lot of caution, which is a good thing. Take-out food is still a huge business.
I’m thinking we will see a gradually loosening of the restrictions on public gatherings in the coming weeks and months and as that happens we’ll gradually return closer to the old “norm” but it will never, ever be totally like it was.
More and more it will be a common-sense environment where if you feel like you could be in jeopardy for whatever reason, you have to make a personal decision as to whether you should venture out into situations where large groups will assemble.
For sure, the genie is out of the bottle after that Wisconsin Supreme Court decision of some weeks ago, and the genie will not get back in the bottle easily.
I am told that even funerals are gradually returning to their former way of business, in that families and friends have a chance to pay their respects. So, gradually we are getting back to a more “normal” life, but to be sure, there are dangers out there.
One concern so many share, and I’m one of them, is that what will happen if we have another major setback on the COVID-19 problems — for example, a resurgence of the virus in fall, just when the economy is revving up for the Christmas season. That would be bad, and it’s also a possibility.
I’ve also had a few contacts with a couple of Watertown natives who are facing some really difficult situations as they work to keep their successful and growing franchises going. Now -- this is not unusual -- but these local natives are dealing with what is truly the “big picture” stuff. They are part of a highly successful business operation in New York City and also in California. Huge layoffs have been necessary on at least a temporary basis, and yet they are optimistic about the future.
But, all of that is for another column. I will try to get something pulled together on that in the next week or two.
Yep, this virus is touching the lives of absolutely everyone, in one way or another. Let’s hope the future is brighter indeed!
TLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.