In Times Square

Charles Bentzin dies
A week ago a small graveside service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery for Charles G. Bentzin, a Watertown native, who went on to a notable career of over 60 years in actuarial science.
He was founder and owner of Charles G. Bentzin Associates Inc. of Phoenix one of the largest firms of its type in the country. He handled diverse, difficult and complex actuarial issues and had a huge client list.
Charles was the son of Mike and Joy Bentzin, well-known Watertown residents, and although he spend virtually all of his adult life in Arizona, Watertown was always near and dear to his heart, a trait no doubt nurtured by his father, Mike, and his love of community service.
It was Mike who was president of the old fiscal body form of government, which ultimately was the board of directors for the school system. That board consisted of the mayor, all 14 city aldermen at the time and the chairman of each township that had property in the school district.
When more space was needed for the high school, a bitter debate ensued as to what was the best avenue, whether it be a new school or a massive addition to the existing building on South Eighth Street. It was Mike who led the effort to construct a large addition to the existing building and the space crisis was resolved.
Mike also served as term as mayor of Watertown from 1969 to 1971 and was active in other civic organizations. When Mike was mayor, I started covering city government and attending all the council meetings.
I got to know Charles a couple decades ago, when he visited Watertown a couple times and then in many subsequent phone calls, emails, texts, etc.
His overall theme was to figure out a way to make Watertown a “destination” rather than just a small town between Milwaukee and Madison.
He had some grand ideas and while they did not become a reality, they spurred some excellent conversations and helped our community leaders to “think big.” An outgrowth of that “think big” attitude is the Town Center being developed at Water and Main streets.
Charles was a world travele, having visited more than 100 counties. Education, the arts and especially museums were at the top of his priorities.
One of his ideas for Watertown was to greatly expand the visibility of our beloved First Kindergarten, including the thought the First Kindergarten could be part of a much larger and elaborate museum, which could even host seminars, graduate classes and the like in a new complex.
Another of his initiatives was to get a major university, preferably his alma mater University of Wisconsin-Madison or possibly UW-Milwaukee to establish a “satellite campus” here in Watertown, offering classes in business, health care, etc., which would lead to a bachelor’s degree.
Initially that seemed far-fetched. UW-Madison officials offered little support to the concept, primarily because of the cost and the proximity of Madison and UW-Whitewater to the city of Watertown.
The reception from UW-Milwaukee was much more encouraging. In fact, a few Watertown people hosted a couple luncheons with the chancellor’s office of UW-Milwaukee and interest seemed to be growing.
Some local community leaders and Charles each split the cost of a “feasibility study” on the concept. The study was not an in-depth one, but did point to the fact there was a high likelihood of attracting sufficient numbers of students for some classes in Watertown.
Unfortunately, just as things seemed to be warming, state funding for higher education started being squeezed by the legislature and ultimately UW-Milwaukee officials said a new campus, no matter how small, simply wouldn’t be feasible at the time.
And, since then, things only worsened for the financial aspects of the University of Wisconsin system.
Still, through all the discussions and ideas it was clear that Charles Bentzin was a huge supporter of his home town.
With his passing, who knows what the future in these areas will be, but I’m guessing that Charles’ intense love for Watertown will show up in future projects.
Missing newspapers
As many of our readers know, the Daily Times has a file of bound issues of the paper, dating back to its inception on Nov. 23, 1895. A few of the early years are in pretty tough shape but most all of them from around 1903 forward are in excellent shape.
However, in the transition from the newspaper owned by the Clifford family to Adams Publishing Group and the move to the “new” building on South First Street, some of the most recent issues were not saved in their traditional manner. The issues are normally saved and then sent quarterly to a bindery where they are made into bound volumes.
This is where we’re asking for the help of our loyal readers. We know some people like to keep issues of the paper around for a long period of time before discarding them and we’re hoping the missing ones can be found.
The issues of the Daily Times that are missing are September through December of 2018 and January through April of 2019.
If any of our readers can supply copies of those editions for our permanent archives, you can drop them off at the Daily Times office, or you can call the office at 920-390-6040.
Any help from our readers would be appreciated as the paper seeks to keep a full archive.
TLS
