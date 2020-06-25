Carnival hit by virus
This spring and now into the summer season, the COVID-19 virus has been wreaking havoc on all of our communities, organizations, families and so much more.
Just a couple weeks ago the Watertown Riverfest committee announced that the 2020 event, the 34th in a row, would be canceled because of the fallout from the virus and the nearly impossible task of keeping everyone safe while in a large crowd environment.
In our discussions regarding the possibility of a festival being held this year, we looked at all of the pieces of the Riverfest puzzle and how they would be affected.
Our team was very concerned about whether the carnival midway would be able to operate under the social distancing guidelines, and we were equally concerned that maybe the operators of the carnival midway would not be able to come this year.
That alone would have been a big blow to the festival — to hold the event without the popular rides, games and other entertainment.
When the ride specials are under way, that part of Riverside Park is loaded with people of all ages and it’s a happy time for everyone!
Well, Barry Adams, my friend and columnist with the Wisconsin State Journal, saw an interesting feature in that whole carnival-midway issue and did an extensive interview with Chip Kedrowicz, owner and president of Rainbow Valley Rides, the carnival midway provider at Watertown’s Riverfest.
It was an excellent article, complete with a number of photos that showed how devastating the virus has been to their business.
Chip and his family have been the carnival midway provider for Riverfest for most all of the 33 years the festival has been produced. And, the operation is excellent with everything kept in top condition, the rides new and timely and each year it comes off flawlessly and is enjoyed by thousands of people.
In the article, Chip said the COVID-19 virus wiped out most all of his business this year. As of the article’s date of this last Sunday, only two of more than a dozen festivals and events on the Rainbow Valley Rides schedule this summer remained a possibility — they were the Shawano and Ozaukee county fairs. And, no doubt the management of those events are taking a hard look at whether they can pull them off this year.
This rash of cancellations has made it nearly impossible for Chip to have an adequate and experienced staff for all the positions needed from setup to take down, operation of the rides, games, food stands, etc.
Then, he noted the high expense of registering his fleet of vehicles with the state Department of Transportation so they can be on the road. Further, there’s the issue of his liability insurance policy which is expensive, given the environment of heavy equipment, thousands of customers, etc. Spreading those costs over maybe 12-15 weeks of carnivals makes a big difference than having the cost spread over two events.
At some point, it’s simply better for Chip to leave all the equipment in storage and not go on the road at all this year.
During this down time the family is kept busy doing some maintenance and painting that keeps everything looking first class and new. So, their maintenance facility, located near Almond, Wisconsin, is anything but dormant.
Chip and his two sons, Hampton and Chase, are busy with all of those tasks which are normally left for the winter.
Rainbow Valley Rides had its start back in the 1960s when Chip’s father, Ron, purchased an Octopus Ride and booked it to various shows and locations in northern Wisconsin, working around his work schedule at what was then Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids.
That single ride continued to expand and today the family business has about 70 pieces of equipment, including semi-tractors, trailers, rides, campers and dual-wheel pickup trucks for goose-neck trailers, and more.
From our experiences at Riverfest we know one of the issues the family faces each year is getting enough people with commercial drivers licenses so they can help move the equipment from site to site. Lots of times they bring as much equipment as they can from the last stop and then four to five people drive back to the last site a second time to bring the rest of the equipment to the new location.
This has been a tough year for Rainbow Valley Rides and everyone here in Watertown is anxious to see them return in 2021 with a bigger and better carnival-midway than ever.
TLS
Welcome to the discussion.
