Sweet Chick saga continues
A few weeks ago I wrote about the adventures of Watertown native Kyle Martin and his restaurant operation “Sweet Chick” in New York and other huge cities around the country.
In the article, I mentioned the managers of one of the Sweet Chick locations in Los Angeles were Chip and Melissa Schoechert, also Watertown natives.
Kyle knew Chip and Melissa and although they were just getting started in the restaurant business in Denver, he was certain they were just what he needed to learn the business in New York and eventually in Los Angeles.
And, so it all came together.
Well, Melissa’s dad said the success Chip and Melissa are enjoying brought back memories of more Watertown connections.
David said years ago he was a chaperone on a high school mission trip to New York City that his daughter Melissa also attended. Another chaperone on that trip was Kathy Schuett, also of Watertown.
While the trip was enjoyable, it also convinced David it was not a place he’d want his children to live.
Well, fast forward some years and lo and, behold, Chip and Melissa end up in New York City, learning the ropes from Kyle and then moving to Los Angeles, another mega-city.
Then, some time after that, David was volunteering at Marquardt Memorial Manor here in Watertown and had a chance meeting with Kathy and her husband Rick, and that precipitated a long discussion on the New York trip and other events where their life paths crossed. At first glance that day Kathy didn’t recognize David, but then everything clicked and the memories came back.
Kathy talked about their daughter, Thea, and her husband living thousands of miles away in Alaska, something David and his wife could relate to, having a daughter in Los Angeles.
The conversation helped all of them to better cope with the long distances separating them from their children, and knowing even in a big city or far away their values will not change.
It’s amazing how many times local people make a career in the big cities.
Riverfest Weekend
This weekend should have been the 34th annual Riverfest celebration, but that event, which loads of people look forward to every year, got knocked off the track by the novel COVID-19 virus. Riverfest was one of many that were canceled this year for that reason.
There has been a lot of talk as to what could have been this year, and yet what was not. And, Riverfest always comes up in those discussions.
You know, right about this time everyone could have used a good weekend of music, entertainment, good foods and the like, but unfortunately that will have to wait until another year.
Just about everyone is disappointed that the event had to be canceled, but it was especially difficult for the dozens upon dozens of people who spent countless hours getting the event ready for the four day run, only to see all their efforts evaporate.
One of my regular walks this week was through Riverside Park and, while it is in beautiful condition, what was missing was the hustle and bustle connected with the festival setup. The tents, the carnival midway, sound and lighting, restaurants, etc., would have all been rushing around earlier this week to get ready for the opening.
It was always interesting to see all the little questions, the back and forth with the health department issues, the infrastructure issues that need to be resolved and more. Then, suddenly it would be 4 p.m. and “showtime” and all the little things that seemed to be issues, fell by the wayside and the festival was up and running.
But, this week those are all memories, and yet they are also hope for the future. Time will tell if and when things will get back to normal.
