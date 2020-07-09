Riverside Park Gateways
Riverside Park is the crowning jewel of the Watertown system and at some point I’ll include a little of the old history of how it came to be, but today, I’ll focus on the “gateway walls” that are visible at the south and north entrances to the park.
These gateway walls were constructed of fieldstone, a popular material used in all kinds of construction projects over the years. It’s used little these days, but back in the 1850s to 1880s it was popular because of not only its beauty but also its accessibility at little or no cost.
Back in the days of the federal Works Progress Administration that style of stone was used in many areas of Riverside Park. The old bathhouse where the current Watertown Family Aquatic Center is now located, was constructed out of fieldstone.
The two walls I’m writing about were also constructed during the WPA Days as a way to keep local people working while the country pulled itself out of the Depression some years earlier. Those signature walls are barely noticed by local residents because “they have always been there” but some 70 years of wear and tear, the snow and rain, hot and cold, have all combined to start a deterioration that in recent years has been accelerating. Some of the raised mortar holding the stones together is coming loose, some cracks are appearing in the stones and also on the concrete caps over the walls, and in general the situation is gradually worsening.
From a distance, the walls look fine, but when I took a walk along them with a park-department staff member pointing out some of the deficiencies, it became clear something will need to be done and sooner rather than later.
The south wall travels only a short distance on Boughton Street from the river east to Labaree Street. However, the north wall travels from the city shop at the river near Chamberland and goes east to Labaree Street, then across the street it continues east along the park’s north border with private properties and finally takes a sharp turn north and follows the back lot lines of those properties all the way to Hill Court.
Park -department officials have touched base with some local masonry firms and have an estimate that a restoration project on just those walls would likely cost $125,000 to $150,000. That’s a lot of money but it’s also part of Watertown’s heritage and after all it is at our community’s signature park. Removing those walls and replacing them with a chain link fence would permanently damage the park’s heritage and architectural beauty.
We hope city officials will be able to find the money to make the restoration possible and to keep those walls in excellent condition for decades to come.
If you’ve been around long enough you will also remember the creek that winds its way through the park was also walled with the fieldstone. The creek enters the park off of Hill Street, winds beyond the ball diamonds and through where the deer pens were located back in the 1940s and 1950s. Then it crosses Labaree Street and empties into the river near the park shop.
Most all of that segment of the creek was lined with the fieldstone, but over the years the water and ice conditions, plus a little “unintended vandalism” gradually caused the walls to crumble into the creek. Only in a few places are walls still intact.
In addition to the walls of the creek, fieldstone was used to construct several bridges over it. Those bridges are in pretty good condition with only some minor repairs needed, including new walking surfaces.
Repairing the old fieldstone walls in the creek is only a dream. I can’t imagine what the state Deprtment of Natural Resources would have to say about any restoration project of that nature.
Right now it seems the priority needs to be to repair the walls at either end of the park so they can be preserved for the long term.
Here’s hoping the city can find the money to make this project a reality and the sooner the better.
TLS
