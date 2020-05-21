The ice saints
A week ago the Watertown area experienced some unusually cold weather, especially in the evenings as those who did some early planting of annual flowers found out first hand.
A drive around town on a couple of those evenings showed the concern local gardeners had for their flowers; many of the new plantings were covered with blankets and sheets to keep some of the daytime warmth near the plants.
Many annuals don’t tolerate even the smallest brush with the freezing temperature of 32 degrees so covering them was a wise decision.
I looked back at the high and low temperatures from earlier this month and they were pretty chilly indeed.
Here’s the high/low temperatures for some selected dates in May: 5-52/34, 6-65/31, 7-62/35, 8-47/28, 9-58/25, 10-54/36, 11-52/34, 12-59/27 13-64/32. After that siege, temperatures returned to more normal levels for this time of year.
Those cold temperatures, which are a concern for local gardeners, followed pretty closely the pattern of the Ice Saints.
The story of the Ice Saints originated in Germany and was the “gold standard” for when gardens should be planted.
The Ice Saints are Saints Mamertus, Pancras, Servatius, Boniface and Sophia, and their feasts begin on May 11 with St. Mamertus and continue on to St. Sophia on May 15.
Tradition has it that the weather turns cold during that period of time and after that, temperatures warm and planting outdoors is more likely to be successful and without the danger of frost.
If you look back at those temperatures above, you’ll see the Ice Saints followed that pattern pretty close.
The three most prominent of the Ice Saints, lore has it, were Mamertus, Pancras and Servatius. A little research shows Mamertus was a fifth century bishop in France. His diocese was afflicted by many catastrophes, ranging from fires to earthquakes. Pancras was a fourth century martyr of Rome and is the patron saint of children. Servatius was the patron saint of Maastricht in the Netherlands.
So, this year, in 2020, the Ice Saints were pretty true to their history, bringing cold weather to the area in mid-May.
Now we all have to hope the cold weather is finally out of the way and the warm spring and summer weather will hopefully be continuous. We sure have some warm temperatures in the offing for the next few days.
Foundation web site
The Watertown Area Community Foundation finally has a web site where people can go to and learn more about the organization’s work.
And it gives valuable information on all of the work of the foundation, the board members, ways to donate to its causes and much more.
Also, the Facebook link is https://www.facebook.com/Watertownareacommunityfoundation which gives another options for information.
The assets of the foundation have been growing, especially in recent years and today, despite the sharp downturn in the stock market, which was precipitated by the COVID-19 epidemic, the foundation has assets of just under $10 million.
Much of that money is earmarked for Watertown High School’s scholarship program, as determined by the donors, often through their estates.
The foundation board is also working hard to increase the amount of money available for other worthy projects in the community.
For example, the foundation gave $100,000 toward the new library addition and renovation.
Much more can be done as more and more people make contributions to the foundation and as the investments grow.
Take a look at that site and see how you can help Watertown grow in the future.
Scholarship Day
Watertown High School’s annual scholarship and financial aids program was held this week at the high school. It was much different than in past years when the scholarships were announced to a large crowd of parents and students in the high school auditorium. This year the auditorium was empty and the presenters were speaking to a video camera instead. The program is available at https://youtu.be/T-rZiRH7J6s
The program can also be found at the Watertown High School’s web site.
All totaled over $500,000 worth of scholarships were presented to students this week. That’s a huge amount for Watertown, but it also speaks volumes of how the adults in this community care for the leaders of tomorrow.
Hopefully next year we can get back to the more normal program where parents and students can receive their awards and honors in person.
