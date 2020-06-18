COVID-19 challenges in NYC
In recent days I visited by phone with a Watertown native who has dealt with the realities of COVID-19 in the Big Apple — New York City — and the sheer size of things he was dealing with is mind boggling.
Everyone who is in the restaurant or bar business has felt the pains, including many establishments right here in Watertown, but this New York story is a unique one.
Kyle Martin, a Watertown High School graduate and a 2004 graduate of Unitversity of Wisconsin-Madison, has seen his business, of which he is a partner, going from a red-hot restaurant with multiple locations, to one that was totally shut down virtually overnight.
Kyle has a long affiliation with the restaurant and bar professions and has been quite successful as one project leads to another, but then the virus hit and every single business location was closed.
Kyle and his team own a restaurant business called Sweet Chick, the first location having opened in Brooklyn in 2013. Since that time this restaurant with a unique menu, expanded to include four locations in New York City, one in Los Angeles and now one in London!
The Los Angeles location is also managed by a pair of Watertown natives — Chip Cruz and his wife, the former Melissa Schoechert.
Kyle told me things were going well until the pandemic hit and all the restaurants were ordered closed. He and his management team had to issue layoff notices to over 250 employees, himself included, as they had to weather the storm.
Since the pits of the pandemic, Kyle said things have opened up a bit and they are starting to serve food again, but for the most part it is carryout only for now.
That had to be a mad scramble, closing down restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles and London, and then gradually working in the new safety standards and slowly begin to open them.
The pandemic could not have come at a worse time, Kyle said. He and his partners have been in discussions with large restaurant groups about a larger “rollout” of the Sweet Chick name and business, and then this happened. But, he said, the investment groups remain interested because of the concept Sweet Chick has developed, the way the team has handled the big setback and, of course, the unique menu.
Who knows what will happen down the road, but there certainly is reason for optimism for Sweet Chick.
So, what does the menu include? Well, it’s a pretty varied one, but their signature meal is a variation of chicken and waffles! Another favorite is “Sweet Chick Bucket,” which consists of three pieces of fried chicken, a buttermilk biscuit and a choice of mashed potatoes or kohlrabi slaw. They also offer items like shrimp seasoned with smoked paprika and bell pepper sauce, scallions, cheddar grits and a poached egg; pan-fried seasonal fish, which includes salsify and king oyster mushroom ‘noodles’, bacon, spring peas, sea bean, and clam broth; and a chicken sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, pickled shallots, iceberg, Kewpie mayo served with salad, home fries or chips.
They also serve chicken and waffles, Nashville hot fried chicken, buffalo fried chicken, fried chicken Parmesan, vegetarian fried chicken and waffles.
Hmmm, chicken and waffles seem to be a bit of an unusual combination to me, but Kyle said those are the signature meals and they attract the public like you wouldn’t believe.
Kyle is out of UW-Madison 18 years now and he has earned quite a background in the hospitality profession.
After graduating from Madison, he moved to New York to find his way. That summer he started managing Mad River bar and turned it into the official UW bar of New York City for football and basketball games. He served brats, cheese curds and somehow managed to serve Spotted Cow beer. Over the years he also managed other bars and restaurants in New York until the Sweet Chick opportunity arose.
Just before the shutdown, Kyle was working with the New York Mets to open a location in Citi Field, their home stadium, and also in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Those have been temporarily put on hold, but I’m sure they will make it work.
In addition to his food interests, Kyle is the resident DJ at Sweet Chick and his playlists have been featured on Spotify and his collection of sneakers has been featured in Artsy Magazine.
It’s quite a story and there’s no doubt, as the restrictions on gatherings and restaurant openings are gradually lifted, that the business will take off once again. And, with big groups interested in looking at franchises, it sure looks like the sky could very well be the limit.
It was fun talking with Kyle and all his accomplishments, ambitions and hopes.
He is the son of Jim and Gola Martin of Watertown.
Kyle’s story is one of yet another successful Watertown native who has some incredible accomplishments, and we’re expecting the best is yet to come. Watertown natives make their mark in many different ways.
TLS
